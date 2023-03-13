Bulletin board for March 16, 2023

Interview like an expert

Making a bad hire is a costly mistake for your company, and it’s also unfair to the candidate. In this webinar, KMA recruiting consultants Johnna Major and Jenn Bradford will discuss best practices for interviewing candidates. They’ll cover how to ask questions that elicit the answers you’re really looking for, some red flags to be on the lookout for in an interview, gray areas to avoid in your questions, and how to uniformly evaluate candidates for their experience, skills, capabilities, and potential for success.

KMA HR Consulting will presents ‘How to Conduct Candidate Interviews Like an Expert’ on Thursday, March 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. This event is virtual.

Children’s author visits Gibson’s

Award-winning author/illustrator Matt Tavares visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. to share his new graphic novel, “Hoops.”

A work of fiction inspired by a true story, Matt Tavares’s debut graphic novel dramatizes the historic struggle for gender equality in high school sports. It is 1975 in Indiana, and the Wilkins Regional High School girls’ basketball team is in its rookie season. Despite being undefeated, they practice at night in the elementary school and play to empty bleachers.

Unlike the boys’ team, the Lady Bears have no buses to deliver them to away games and no uniforms, much less a laundry service. They make their own uniforms out of T-shirts and electrical tape. And with help from a committed coach, they push through to improbable victory after improbable victory. Illustrated in full color, this story about the ongoing battle of women striving for equality.

Fifty years of antidiscrimination

Sherry Boschert, an award-winning journalist, visits Gibson’s Bookstore to present a sweeping history of the federal legislation that prohibits sex discrimination in education, published on the fiftieth anniversary of Title IX, “37 Words: Title IX and Fifty Years of Fighting Sex Discrimination,” on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

By prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded education, the 1972 legislation popularly known as Title IX profoundly changed the lives of women and girls in the United States, accelerating a movement for equal education in classrooms, on sports fields, and in all of campus life.

Town Meeting

Drawing on research from her book, “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in New Hampshire, the Present, the Past, and the Future,” Rebecca Rule regales audiences with stories of the rituals, traditions, and history of town meeting.

Hosted by Boscawen Public Library on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Storytelling through music

Through traditional music, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki relays some of the adventures, misadventures, and emotions experienced by Irish emigrants on Wednesday, March 22, at Pembroke Town Library.

The focus is on songs about leaving Ireland, sometimes focusing on the reasons for leaving (a man who is driven from his land by English persecution), sometimes revealing what happened upon arrival, and sometimes exploring the universal feeling of homesickness of a stranger in a strange land. The presenter discusses the historical context of these songs, interspersing their stories with tunes from Ireland that made their way into New England’s musical repertoire, played on his fiddle or guitar.

Ghosts

Award-winning journalist and author Christine Kenneally visits America and Gibson’s Bookstore to present the tragic and shocking secret history of twentieth-century orphanages, which for decades hid violence, abuse, and deaths within their walls, in her new book, “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice.”

This book talk will be at Gibson’s on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

