Moriah Billups loves NH’s outdoors

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Moriah Billups. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 29.

Where do you live? Hooksett, NH.

Where do you currently work? I am a Philanthropy Officer at Concord Hospital Trust, where I raise funds for various patient services and initiatives at the hospital.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I have lived in New Hampshire for about 5 years but originally am from Rhode Island. My husband and I absolutely love New Hampshire! We love having access to rural and outdoor areas and activities (and snow), but also having the amenities of a small New England city. Concord is a great place to work because of the amazing small businesses, and the opportunities for professionals to network.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? The Common Man.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? A restaurant café that has brunch and live music on the weekends.

What do you like to do for fun? I love working out and exercising, being outside, baking and cooking with my husband, hanging out with my dog, and spending time with my family. Many times, all of the above turns into one single event where we host our families at our house, inside and out, with dogs, cooking and baking, and having fun.

What is one of your life goals? To continue to be happy and healthy.

Last book you’ve read?Over My Dead Body by Greg Melville. It is about cemeteries along the eastern coast — but really it is about so much more! I highly recommend it. I’m currently reading Michelle Obama’s new book, The Light We Carry.

Who would you really like to meet? Michelle and Barack Obama.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I was a dancer growing up, and as a senior in High School, I was able to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! It is my greatest claim to fame. I also am a lover of classical music.

Favorite movie of all time? Either The Sound of Music or The Wizard of Oz.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? London, England!

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? I found out about CYPN through work. It has been incredible to get to know so many young professionals in the area. One thing I love about CYPN is how kind and willing to help everyone is. I met Mark Borak through CYPN, and now we are working together on Pedaling for Payson—a charity bike ride for the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital.

