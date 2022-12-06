Want a gift idea? Here’s 12!

Ornaments on display at Cobblestone. Wreaths at Concord Food Co-op.

Whether you are preparing for Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, or Christmas, the upcoming holiday season is a special time for many of us, and shopping for gifts is often part of the celebration. Spread Joy, Shop Concord highlights local businesses in Concord, New Hampshire, and shares their stories, unique products, and best deals.

This year, Concord locals submitted their favorite gift ideas to help you satisfy even the hardest-to-please gift recipients on your list. Get some inspiration, and shop in downtown Concord for more fun gift ideas.

1. A family membership at McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center or another unique museum.

2. Gift certificate at Thorne’s of Concord (for adult friends and family).

3. A mixed four-pack of beer from Concord Craft Brewing Company. You can add some flair to the gift with a sticker and t-shirt!

4. CBD muscle salve from Clearly Balanced Days at Concord Food Co-op to relieve muscles, joints, or nerves.

5. A pair of sunglasses, coupon for eyeglasses, contact lenses, or eye exam at EYEFIX Family Optical. Or pick up lens cleaner, visor clips, eyeglass chains for stocking stuffers.

6. Art shawl and glove set at Gondwana & Divine Clothing Company. (The perfect one-size unique gift!)

7. A rainbow holiday ornament to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at Cobblestone Flowers & Gifts.

8. A monstera plant—they’re big, beautiful, and easy to take care of—at Penumbra.

9. VIP Club membership at Wine on Main.

10. Lash gift card from Lashing Out Studio.

11. A Journey Wellness candle at Root Up & More.

12. Sunday’s Scoops and Treats gift card.

