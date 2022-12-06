Visit a pop-up or a craft fair

Christmas arrangements and wreaths were for sale at the Forest Findings booth at the Bow Craft Fair at Bow High School on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Forest Findings, by Judy Stewart-Gagnon, is planning to be at the Gilford High School Holiday Craft Fair in December. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ Anne White (left) and Debbie Camejo both from Bridgewater, New Hampshire take a selfie in front of the Christmas tree on City Plaza in front of the State House at the start of Midnight Merriment on Friday night.

If you’re looking for a unique gift to give your loved ones this year, and trying to shop local, look no further than one of New Hampshire’s many talented artisans and crafters. Here are some craft fairs and markets you can visit this holiday season.

Through December

Concord Handmade Pop-up

This downtown favorite featuring local artists is returning for its 12th season and this year will be hosted inside Penumbra (10 N. State St., Concord). Penumbra is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. See facebook.com/concordhandmade for more information.

Dec. 10

Bishop Brady Craft Fair

Back in person, head to the Bishop Brady Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy New Hampshire artisans and crafters. The fair is at 25 Columbus Ave., Concord.

Christmas Fair and Cookie Walk

Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook will have homemade cookies, raffles and soup lunch during its sale of handcrafted items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. Christmas items, bowl cozies, ornaments, wreaths, knitted and sewn items, candles, jewelry and more.

Festival of Trees

Hillsborough-Deering High School will host a craft fair and tree raffle on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. More information at hccnh.org/trees

