There’s always someone in need

If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community during this holiday season, here are a few of the many places that are seeking donations.

Friends of Forgotten Children

Friends of Forgotten Children, a 100% volunteer-run provider of food, clothing and holiday gifts for low-income and at-risk individuals and families, has been serving the greater Concord area since 1972. If you would like to fill a child’s wishes for Christmas please email ChristmasStars@fofcnh.org

fofc-nh.org, (603) 753-4801

Toys for Tots

For the last 75 years, the United States Marine Corps Reserve has distributed over 542 million toys to more than 250 million children. This program will be facilitating the distribution of toys this year through other non-profit organizations within the community.

Local drop-off boxes include:

Baylis Insurance, 1 Fisher Ave., Boscawen

Mr. Rooter Plumbing, 7 Tallwood Drive, Bow

Duffy Family, 5 Aura’s Way, Bow

Banks Chevrolet, 137 Manchester St., Concord

Davis & Towle Insurance, 115 Airport Road, Concord

Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord

Altitude Trampoline Park, 270 Loudon Road, Concord (Those who donate a toy before Dec. 17 will receive $5 off a jump pass.)

F.W. Webb, 46 Henniker St., Concord

Breezeline, 41 N. Main St., Concord

CED, 254 Sheep Davis Road, Concord,

Health Club of Concord, 10 Garvins Falls Road, Concord

Pembroke Academy, 209 Academy Road, Pembroke

Go! Calendars, Toys& Games, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton

Cold Springs RV, 530 S. Stark Highway, Weare

londonderry-nh.toysfortots.org

Salvation Army Angel Tree

Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army for the last three years. This is a super easy way for you to help families in need this year. Angel cards can be picked up at the store.

603-225-5586, ext. 212, bit.ly/ConcordRFG2022

GoodLife

GoodLife is an organization that provides programs, trips, and wellness screenings for local senior citizens. At their location on North State Street in Concord, there is a “giving tree” with Christmas wishes from local senior citizens. People are encouraged to come take a tag with a wish, shop for that person’s gift, then bring it back to their location. Tags must be returned to GoodLife by Dec. 14 and gifts will be delivered by Bishop Brady High School students the following week.

info@goodlifenh.org, (603) 228-6630.

Panda’s Presents

All toys and stocking stuffers donated will go to Foster & Adoptive Resource Exchange (FARE). The gifts will go to the children currently in the foster care system in New Hampshire. These children range from infants to teenagers. Drop-off at Sensory Seekers, 85 Manchester St., Concord.

amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/G3O8NCL1XWDH?ref_=wl_share

Pope Memorial SPCA

A holiday open house will be held Dec. 10, noon to 2 p.m. with adoptable pets, music, a wish list drive and a visit from Santa! Donations can also be made at the shelter, Sandy’s Pet Food Center at 141 Old Turnpike Road, Concord, or Arnos Cleaners at 267 S Main St, Concord, at other times

amazon.com/registry/wishlist/LF2DZU1KJQBP/ref=cm_ sw_r_cp_ep_ws_KG6Kyb00XBGBN

