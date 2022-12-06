Entertainment for the week of Dec. 8, 2022

Dancers with Turning Pointe Center of Dance perform a scene from The Nutcracker at the Concord City Auditorium in 2017. Turning Pointe will be featured at this year's Season-Opening Gala at the Audi on Sunday.

Live shows

Dec. 8

Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 9

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brick Yard Blues at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 10

Paul Gormley at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Ian Archibold at Over the Moonfarmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Secret Army (Holy Fool Opens) at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 11

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 16

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mary Fagan Jazz Combo at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 17

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Black Lace Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Stage shows

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Canterbury Singers: Goin’ Home – A Christmas Journey will be at Concord Community Music School on Dec. 8 at 12:10 p.m.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance presents The Nutcracker at The Concord Audi on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ continues at HatBox Theatre on Dec. 9 to 11 and Dec. 16 to 18. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

The MET: Live in HD: The Hours will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 10 at 12:55 p.m.

Symphony NH presents Holiday POPS! at The Concord Audi on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Capital Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Pops will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

The Morning Buzz Christmas Ball will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Show is recommended for ages 18+

Concord High School Chamber and Jazz Concert will be at The Concord Audi on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds with special guest SPARXSEA will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Songweavers and Northern Lights Concert: Tending the Spark will be at Concord Community Music School on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Safe Haven Ballet performs The Nutcracker at Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

