City newsletter for Dec. 2, 2022

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council Meeting: Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Happy Holidays from Beaver Meadow

Happy holidays from all of us at Beaver Meadow Golf Course and thank you for another great golf season. The winter simulator league began on Dec. 5. Hours of operation for league season will be Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Letters to Santa

Come by the library through Dec. 16 to write a letter to Santa! The library has all the materials you need to write a letter and we will make sure that it gets mailed.

New Green Street Community Center Roof

Taking advantage of some fine, late season weather, crews from Kevin Smith Roofing recently replaced the Green Street Community Center roof. The old roof was installed in the 1990s and was nearing the end of its service life. Work such as this is critical to protecting the City’s investment in its public properties. Additionally, extra insulation was added as part of this project to reduce energy use, saving tax dollars while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Wreaths across America

The annual Wreaths Across America event will be held nationwide on Saturday, Dec. 17. The mission for National Wreaths Across America Day is “Remember, Honor, and Teach.” Ceremonies across our great nation including Arlington National Cemetery will be celebrating this great event.

You will have the opportunity to attend one of our Wreaths Across America ceremonies as well as having the honor of laying a wreath on a Veteran’s grave to show your gratitude for their military service.

The following cemeteries in Concord and Penacook will be participating: Old North Cemetery, Blossom Hill / Concord Cavalry Cemetery, Old Fort Cemetery, Maple Grove Cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, and Horse Hill Cemetery. Please contact Cemetery Administrator Jill Huckins for the times of these events as well as information on how you can donate a wreath to this worthy cause. Jhuckins@concordnh.gov, 603-225-3911.

Open gym

Family drop-in basketball at the City Wide Community Center runs on Wednesdays through Dec. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Family open gym is Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 29, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All children must be supervised by parents or guardians. For supervision purposes, parents or guardians can bring a maximum of six kids.

The cost is $2 for residents, $3 for non-residents. Parents and guardians are free.

The City Wide Community Center is located at 14 Canterbury Road in Concord.

Related Posts