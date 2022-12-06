Bulletin board for the week of Dec. 8, 2022

A car passes through an illuminated infield tunnel as it drives along the two-mile Christmas lights display called Gift of Lights at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Lights in Loudon

The family tradition of driving through 2.5 miles of dazzling Christmas light displays at New Hampshire Motor Speedway continues this year with the Gift of Lights presented by Ambetter. The 12th annual event will spread 39 nights of holiday cheer with fundraising for the local community with more than 3.5 million twinkly LED lights on display through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day). Gift of Lights will open at 4:30 p.m. nightly, depending on weather conditions.

This year, the drive-thru light show will feature a 150-foot RGB Tunnel of Lights, arches, toys, numerous scenes including the popular 12 Days of Christmas & much more. Crews will spend more than 650 work hours to set up more than 520 displays & 80 different scenes. Featured attractions will also include the fan-favorite 130-foot-long infield entrance and exit tunnels with more than 25,000 lights and the opportunity to roast marshmallows and toast s’mores over open fire pits.

Tickets are on sale for $35 per carload and $60 per bus, limousine or RV (add $2 per person for vehicles containing more than 15 guests).

Yule Light Up the Night at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where else can you run through over two million holiday lights? Join the annual event that’s great for all ages. This 2.1-mile course runs through the Gift of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with some spectacular displays. For more information and registration visit http://www.millenniumrunning.com/lights

NH on skis

Take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers, and Professor E. John B. Allen. Cover it with snow and shake, and you have all the makings of a unique New Hampshire history! Join us on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. virtually to learn about early skiing in the state, the importance of jumping, the mechanization of skiing, and how New England and New Hampshire fit into the big picture of America’s ski culture.

Professor Emeritus of History at Plymouth State University, John Allen was awarded the International Skiing History Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. He serves as historian for the New England Ski Museum in Franconia, and is the author of several books, including From Skisport to Skiing: One Hundred Years of an American Sport, The Culture and Sport of Skiing from Antiquity to World War II, and A Historical Dictionary of Skiing, Skiing in the Eye of the Artist, published in Vienna in October 2021, and Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England (forthcoming in late 2022). Allen has served as a consultant to several ski history documentary films.

Visit nhhumanities.org/programs for more.

Literary life of New England

Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the decades before and after the Civil War, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds. Community members male and female would compose and read aloud homegrown, handwritten literary “newspapers” full of keen verbal wit. Sometimes serious, sometimes sentimental but mostly very funny, these “newspapers” were common in villages across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont and revealed the hopes, fears, humor and surprisingly daring behavior of our forebears.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m., Jo Radner shares excerpts from her coming book about hundreds of these “newspapers” and provides examples from villages in your region. Hosted by Oscar Foss Memorial Library, event will be at the Barnstead Town Hall in Center Barnstead.

Family folk fun

Singing games, accessible “pocket instruments” like spoons and dancing puppets, tall tales, funny songs, old songs and songs kids teach each other in the playground – all “traditional” in that they have been passed down the generations by word of mouth- will be seen, heard and learned. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., we will revisit 1850 or 1910 in a New England town, with families gathered around the kitchen hearth, participating in timeless, hearty entertainment: a glimpse into how America amused itself before electricity.

This program, held at Maxfield Public Library in Loudon, is recommended for adults and children ages 6 and above.

Nutcracker: Act II

The St. Paul’s School Ballet Company (SPSBC) will be presenting The Nutcracker: Act II on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. The performances will be held at Memorial Hall on the St. Paul’s School campus. The show is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Each show will last approximately one hour, and all ages are welcome. The house will open thirty minutes before curtain.

Although not required for admission, the SPSBC invites guests to bring toy donations for holiday distribution to local children through Concord charitable organizations. Donated toys should not exceed $25 in value and should be unwrapped.

Since the virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in and beyond our community, we encourage people who come to our campus to be fully vaccinated and remain home even if you have the slightest sign of upper respiratory infections which may include congestion, cough, and sore throat. Masks are optional.

For more information visit sps.edu/arts/dance.

Business After Hours

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) are joining forces for their annual holiday networking party on Monday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

December’s Business After Hours takes place at the Grappone Conference Center, which will be sparkling with holiday décor and a special light display from The New England Holiday Light Co.

The Duprey Companies will present a spread of festive treats for you to enjoy while networking.

The best part? We’re waiving the registration fee so that you can support the Capital Region Food Program with a monetary gift. We encourage you to get into the holiday spirit by giving to the Capital Region Food Program GoFundMe campaign.

By donating, you can continue the Chamber’s tradition of supporting the CRFP’s mission to reduce hunger in the greater Concord area. Visit concordnhchamber.com to register to attend.

