Until the clock strikes midnight

The Osmer and Soucie families and their friends check out the Hilltop Consignment Gallery on Main Street during Midnight Merriment in 2018.

Maybe you trekked out among the throngs of mall shoppers for a day – or night – of browsing on Black Friday. And you’ve likely had packages dropped off on your front porch after some late-night cyber hunting on Amazon. Now, complete the trifecta by coming to downtown Concord to see what your local merchants have to offer.

Concord’s annual Midnight Merriment is returning to downtown Concord for a night of shopping, deals, food and activities Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to midnight.

There’s a lot in store, and you can get a lay of the land on Pages 8 and 9 with a map that includes where to get a bite to eat, where to pick up the free trolley and what activities to check out.

Among the activities on Friday:

Start things early with a Santa and Nazzy Dance Party from 5 to 8 p.m.

Check out the Concord Arts Market Giftopolis from 6 to 11 p.m.

You have your choice of sweets with a S’Mores Party from 5 to 10 p.m., and a Hot Cocoa station.

Marvel in the local artistry with the Gingerbread Showdown.

And put a special bow on all your new finds at the free gift wrapping station.

For more details about the event, visit intownconcord.org

MerrimentTrolleyMap-FINAL

Related Posts