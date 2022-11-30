City newsletter

Portrait of happy Santa Claus sitting at his room at home near Christmas tree and big sack and reading Christmas letter or wish list n EOS 5D Mark II A child watches the fireworks from the Storrs Street parking garage on Friday night following the tree lighting at city plaza.

Fall leaf collection

Bagged leaf collection continues through Dec. 9, regardless of weather. Unlike bulk collection (which is weather dependent), snow will not suspend bagged leaf collection. However, it is important to bag leaves early if necessary to avoid leaves getting covered in snow. Leaves will be collected by the City’s solid waste contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling. Residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Bagged collection will not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring due to variable leaf volumes at the curb. Bagged leaf collection provides an alternative method for residents to dispose of leaves, while providing more predictability and opportunity for a guaranteed weekly collection.

Letters to Santa

Stop by the Concord Public Library Children’s Room through Dec. 16 to write a letter to Santa. The library has all the materials you need to write a letter, and the staff will make sure that it gets mailed.

Hit the ice

Come ice skate with family and friends at the Everett Arena. Skating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating will continue through March 16, 2023.

Adult stick practice is offered for ages 14 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. through March 15. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended. The arena will be closed for the holiday on Dec. 25 but will be open on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America event will be held nationwide on Saturday, Dec. 17. The mission is to “remember, honor and teach.” The following cemeteries in Concord and Penacook will be participating: Old North Cemetery, Blossom Hill/Concord Calvary Cemetery, Old Fort Cemetery, Maple Grove Cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, Horse Hill Cemetery, Contact Jill Huckins, cemetery administrator, for the times of these events at jhuckins@concordnh.gov.

Winter vacation camps

For grades 1-5 from Dec. 27 to 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center. Cost is $90 for residents, $100 for non-residents.

Don’t forget your lunch, snacks, water bottle, snow gear and a change of clothes. Use code 340035-1. Visit concordparksandrec.com for more.

Trivia night

Beat the Librarians trivia night will be at Litherman’s Limited Brewery in Concord on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Create a team fo 4-6 players and compete against a group of librarians made up of staff from the Baker Free Library and Concord Public Library. Bookish trivia will appear alongside questions about science, sports, pop culture, and more. Prizes go to the winning team.

Related Posts