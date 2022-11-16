Playing this week: Live music and stage show

Live music
Nov. 17
Andrew North at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 18
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Scott King at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Brian Burnout’s Birthday Special at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 19
Chris Peters at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Queen City Soul at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Colin Hart at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 20
Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Rebecca Turmel at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 22
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 23
Justin Cohn at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Audio Jam at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 25
Brad Myrick at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Mikey G. at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tina J at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.
Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Kilroy at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 26
Chris Torrey at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dusty Gray Duo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Prof Harp at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tumble Toads at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 27
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead, 2 to 5 p.m.
Brad Myrick at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Stage shows
Darlingside will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.
Brother Cane with spec ial guest Stone Horses will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
Community Players of Concord NH presents Murder on the Orient Express at The Concord City Audi on Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Gladys Knight will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
On Broadway will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
Jamantics JamAnnual GetDown will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Show is recommended for ages 18+
Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.