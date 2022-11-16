Playing this week: Live music and stage show

Brad Myrick plays guitar at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana last year. He generally plays at the Mexican restaurant about once a month or so.

Live music

Nov. 17

Andrew North at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 18

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Scott King at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Brian Burnout’s Birthday Special at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 19

Chris Peters at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Colin Hart at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 20

Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 22

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 23

Justin Cohn at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Audio Jam at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 25

Brad Myrick at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Mikey G. at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tina J at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.

Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Kilroy at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 26

Chris Torrey at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dusty Gray Duo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Prof Harp at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tumble Toads at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 27

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead, 2 to 5 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Darlingside will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Brother Cane with spec ial guest Stone Horses will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Community Players of Concord NH presents Murder on the Orient Express at The Concord City Audi on Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Gladys Knight will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

On Broadway will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Jamantics JamAnnual GetDown will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Show is recommended for ages 18+

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

