It’s showtime: Plan for holiday events

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to save the date and get tickets for all of your favorite seasonal shows. Local theatre groups and performance venues have calendars filled with classics like the Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol alongside one-act plays and Celtic music. Some shows are free, while others require purchasing a ticket and reserving a seat, so make sure you don’t miss out on the merriment!

NOV. 25

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to SNHU Arena on Nov. 25 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 and up. Visit snhuarena.com for more.

NOV. 30

A Nutcracker Holiday

New Hampshire’s elite handbell ensemble, Granite State Ringers, rings in the holidays on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord Audi (2 Prince St., Concord).

This holiday concert features traditional seasonal favorites and selections from The Nutcracker. This show is free, no tickets or reservations required. Visit walkerlecture.org for more.

DEC. 2 to 18

Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

Adapted by Jill Pinard, in this original adaptation of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption.

Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself. Audience members, too, will wonder if they are dreaming when they are immersed in sound, lights and projections that bring out these eerier aspects of Scrooge’s fateful night. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for students/seniors/members, and $16 for senior members. Visit hatboxnh.com.

DEC. 3

Seamus Egan Celtic Christmas

The holiday season is a time of ritual and tradition. It is a time of gathering with family and friends to renew our shared sense of community. Come celebrate this special time with the Seamus Egan project as they perform Celtic music and songs of the season at the Capitol Center for the Arts (4 S. Main St., Concord) on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $32 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

DEC. 3 to 4

Handel’s Messiah

A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus.

The Messiah will be performed at St. Paul’s Church (22 Centre St., Concord). See an open rehearsal on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and the concert on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The main entrance is the set of red doors on Park Street across from the NH State House. The elevator is on the Main Street side of the building. This show is free, no tickets or reservations required. Visit walkerlecture.org for more.

DEC. 4

Drumline Holiday Spectacular

The DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Check out the dazzling vocalists, talented musicians and energetic choreography at the Capitol Center for the Arts (44 S. Main St., Concord) on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $35.50 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

DEC. 8 to 11

Holiday One – Acts

Franklin Footlight Theatre will touch your heart and tickle your funny bone with five one-act plays that are full of Christmas spirit at Franklin Opera House (Franklin City Hall, 316 Central St., Franklin). The Little Match Girl, by Herman Ammann.; Sharing, by O.B. Rozell; North Pole’s Got Talent, by Lavinia Roberts; An Old-Fashioned Christmas, by Sally Bowman; and The Gift of the Magi, by Anne Coulter Martens. Performances are Dec. 8 to 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, students and children. Seating is reserved. Visit franklinoperahouse.org.

DEC. 10

The Nutcracker

Celebrate the holidays with the tradition of the Nutcracker on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Audi (2 Prince St., Concord). Presented by Turning Pointe Center of Dance, the family-friendly production is a wonderful kick-off to the holiday season that retains the classical, magical experience for viewers of all ages. With beautiful dancers, costumes, and scenery along with a magical growing Christmas tree and falling snow. Tickets are $20 and available at the dance studio (371 Pembroke St., Pembroke) as well as on the Turning Pointe Center of Dance Facebook page and at the door. For more information call (603) 485-8710.

DEC. 10

Boston Pops Holiday Concert

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra returns to SNHU Arena (555 Elm St., Manchester) to perform their beloved Holidays Pops concert on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55. Visit snhuarena.com for more.

DEC. 11

Holiday POPS!

Revel in the spirit of the holidays with a high-octane, fun-filled program led by guest director of the Sewanee Symphony Orchestra and former SNH cover conductor. on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Concord City Audi (2 Prince St., Concord). Even the Grinch would be singing along to these festive favorites of yesteryear that will have you setting out cookies and milk. Tickets are $20 to $60 for adults, $18 to $55 for seniors (65 and up), $10 for for youths (age 12 to 17), free with purchase of adult ticket, junior (under 12). Tickets and information are available online at symphonhnh.org or by calling (603) 595-9156. Visit theaudi.org for more.

DEC. 11

Canterbury Singers

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the Canterbury Singers as they sing Holiday Shaker songs at Canterbury Shaker Village (288 Shaker Rd., Canterbury) on Dec. 11. Donations are kindly accepted. Visit shakers.org for more.

DEC. 11

Capital Jazz Orchestra

Ring in the holiday season with the annual yuletide program featuring the Capital Jazz Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts (44 S. Main St., Concord) on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. Hear from guest vocalists CJ & Laura Poole, along with narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR who will be reciting her traditional version of The Night Before Christmas. Tickets are $27.50 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

DEC. 15

Christmas Ball

Join Greg and the Morning Buzz Team as they host an all-star cast of musicians, performers, comedians, and special guests at Christmas Ball 2022 at Capitol Center for the Arts (44 S. Main St., Concord) on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

DEC. 17

The Nutcracker

This holiday season’s best performances continue with Safe Haven Ballet’s The Nutcracker on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts (44 S. Main St., Concord). Tickets are $34.50 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

DEC. 18

John Denver Christmas

Singer, songwriter and tribute artist Ted Vigil will bring a John Denver Christmas performance to the Capitol Center for the Arts (44 S. Main St., Concord) on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickers are $29.50 and up. Visit ccanh.com for more.

