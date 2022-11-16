Christmas Parade among holiday events

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Community Development Block Grant Awards

On Nov. 3, the NH Community Development Finance Authority awarded the City $1,500,000 in Community Development Block Grants to support the development of a new Boys and Girls Club facility in Penacook Village to be located at 76 Community Drive, as well as a new food pantry at Christ the King Parrish on South Main Street. Both projects will receive $750,000 each to support their respective projects. Funding is subject to final award by the Governor and Executive Council, which will likely occur in December or January. The estimated total development cost of each project is as follows: Boys and Girls Club $4,995,338 and Christ the King Food Pantry is $2,120,902. Both projects are scheduled to start construction in spring 2023.

City is hiring

Check out governmentjobs.com/careers/concordnh for our current openings! If you don’t see a current opening that applies, you can fill out a job interest card. For next 12 months after you submit this form, you will receive an email notification each time a position opens that matches the category or categories chosen.

Holiday Events

Concord Christmas Parade: Saturday, Nov. 19

The following streets will be closed during the parade: Loudon Road, from Hazen Drive to Canterbury Road; and Canterbury Road (7:15 a.m. to noon).

Concord Tree Lighting: Friday, Nov. 25, 4-7 p.m.

The following streets will be closed: Main Street, from Centre Street to School Street; North State Street, from Park Street to Capitol Street; Park Street from Main Street to North State Street; and Capitol Street from Main Street to North State Street (3-7:30 p.m.)

Midnight Merriment: Friday, Dec. 2, 5-11:45 p.m.

Thank You from the Clerk’s office

In follow-up to election season, the City Clerk’s Office extends its gratitude to Ward officials, poll workers, and volunteers for their tireless efforts ensuring Concord residents could exercise their right to vote. We remain grateful to our polling locations as well as the vast number of municipal employees across all departments within the City who assist us in conducting elections.

A special shout out to The Works Café, Don Brueggemann, and his staff for their continued generosity in providing Ward officials, as well as members of the City Clerk’s Office, with bagels to start our election days.

Last but not least, thank you to our family members for their never-ending support while we worked extra hours to ensure elections full of transparency and integrity.

Related Posts