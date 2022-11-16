Bulletin board: This week’s happenings

Pond @ NH State Hospital, Concord, NH This is the serenely-named Asylum Pond on the State Hospital grounds on Pleasant Street, courtesy of reader Earl Burroughs. Based on that kind of creative naming criteria, we can only assume other items featured in this photo include redish shedlike building and super tall skinny smokestacky thing. Pond @ NH State Hospital, Concord, NH This is the serenely-named Asylum Pond on the State Hospital grounds on Pleasant Street, courtesy of reader Earl Burroughs. Based on that kind of creative naming criteria, we can only assume other items featured in this photo include redish shedlike building and super tall skinny smokestacky thing.

What does homelessness in Concord look like?

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for this critical discussion on Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Concord.

What does housing instability mean for individuals, youth, and families in the Capital Region? A panel of representatives from local agencies, who work directly with Concord’s unhoused population on a daily basis, will discuss the causes and outcomes of both short-term and chronic homelessness. You’ll gain perspective on this statewide crisis, learn how our local community is responding, and hear directly from an individual who was temporarily unhoused. Register online at concordnhchamber.com.

This event includes a delicious plated lunch and the opportunity to network with fellow business leaders who are motivated to make change in our community. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Mary Ann Esposito returns

A New Hampshire favorite, cookbook writer and preserver of Italian cooking traditions Mary Ann Esposito visits Gibson’s Bookstore to present her newest cookbook, Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore.

Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook takes the reader on a seasonal home garden vegetable journey focusing on simple growing tips for anyone interested in growing their own vegetables and how to cook them Italian style. In simple language, anyone interested in growing their own vegetables whether on a grand or small scale will find this book filled with helpful gardening advice. No former green thumb is necessary.

Can’t make the event? Order a copy of the book through Gibson’s website and we’ll have it signed for you.

180 Years of NH Hospital

Who lived and worked in New Hampshire Hospital during its 180-year history? From its initial conception to its founding as the New Hampshire Asylum in 1842, the institution has experienced enormous changes and challenges. Dr. Paul Shagoury, former chief psychologist at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, will draw on both historical records and personal accounts left by patients, nurses, and doctors, showing how their personal experiences at the hospital reveal a larger story – one filled with hope and practicality, successes, and disappointments – about our society’s attempts to understand and treat what we now call mental illness.

This virtual event will be held via Zoom on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. See nhhumanities.org for more.

Children’s author event

Bring the children for some amazing storytime fun as children’s authors Josh Funk and Kari Allen present their newest books at Gibson’s Bookstore on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The sticky adventures of breakfast foods continue in Josh Funk’s The Great Caper Caper: Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast Book #5, and sweet sisters are back in navigating new firsts in Kari Allen’s Maddie and Mabel Take the Lead.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of these authors’ books may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. Personalization requests may be put in the order comments.

Tellabration

Tellabration is a national storytelling network event celebrated worldwide. Presented by the Central NH Storytelling Guild, enjoy a variety of tales, an assortment of tellers of Nov. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Center Community Room.

Events is for adults and older children, free to all and no registration is required. Refreshments provided. Cash or cans accepted for The Friendly Kitchen.

NH art through the years

New Hampshire has attracted and inspired artists since the colonial era. What is distinctive about the art made here? This program will consider works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state’s scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Childe Hassam, and Maxfield Parrish are some of the artists discussed in this program.

Presenter Jane Oneail will lead the event on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at Brown Memorial Library in Bradford.

Concord Christmas Parade

On Saturday, Nov. 23, look for Santa at the 68th Annual Concord Christmas Parade in the Heights at 9:30 a.m.

Related Posts