Entertainment this week

By - Nov 8, 2022 | 0 comments

Andrew North and the Rangers plan to perform at Area 23.
Andrew North and the Rangers plan to perform at Area 23.

Live shows

Nov. 10

Mike Morris at Hermanos from  6:30 to 9 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from  7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 11

Andrew North & The Rangers at  Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 12

Joel Begin at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crazy Steve Jam at Area 23 from 1 to  5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Hermanos from  6:30 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon  Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to  10 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 13

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Charles Mitchell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to  5 p.m.

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 15

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to  9 p.m.

Nov. 16

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to  9 p.m.

Nov. 17

Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from  6 to 9 p.m.

Andrew North at Hermanos from  6:30 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 18

Scott King at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 19

Chris Peters at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to  12 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider  Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to  5 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30  to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Queen City Soul  at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

 

Stage shows

John Waite with Jeffrey Gaines will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

On Your Feet, The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

These are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast Live, featuring Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie, will be at Bank of NH Stage on  Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead By Tom Stoppard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 11 and 12  and Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.;

Disney After Dark Sing-a-long will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. (Show is 18+ with ID)

The Little Mermen Disney Singalong will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. (Show is all ages)

Darlingside will be at Bank of NH Stage on  Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Community Players of Concord NH presents Murder on the Orient Express at The Concord Audi  on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Brother Cane with special guest The Stone Horses will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Gladys Knight will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

On Broadway will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Jamantics JamAnnual GetDown will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2021 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright