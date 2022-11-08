Entertainment this week

Andrew North and the Rangers plan to perform at Area 23.

Live shows

Nov. 10

Mike Morris at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 11

Andrew North & The Rangers at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 12

Joel Begin at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crazy Steve Jam at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Hermanos from 6:30 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 13

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Charles Mitchell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 15

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 16

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 17

Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Andrew North at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 18

Scott King at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 19

Chris Peters at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Stage shows

John Waite with Jeffrey Gaines will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

On Your Feet, The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

These are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast Live, featuring Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead By Tom Stoppard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 11 and 12 and Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.;

Disney After Dark Sing-a-long will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. (Show is 18+ with ID)

The Little Mermen Disney Singalong will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. (Show is all ages)

Darlingside will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Community Players of Concord NH presents Murder on the Orient Express at The Concord Audi on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Brother Cane with special guest The Stone Horses will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Gladys Knight will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

On Broadway will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Jamantics JamAnnual GetDown will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

