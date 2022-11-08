Entertainment this week

Live shows
Nov. 10
Mike Morris at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 11
Andrew North & The Rangers at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Nov. 12
Joel Begin at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 1 to 4 p.m.
Crazy Steve Jam at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Colin Hart at Hermanos from 6:30 p.m.
Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Nov. 13
Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hank Osborne & Charles Mitchell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 15
Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 16
Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 17
Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Andrew North at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 18
Scott King at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Nov. 19
Chris Peters at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Queen City Soul at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Stage shows
John Waite with Jeffrey Gaines will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
On Your Feet, The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
These are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast Live, featuring Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead By Tom Stoppard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 11 and 12 and Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.;
Disney After Dark Sing-a-long will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. (Show is 18+ with ID)
The Little Mermen Disney Singalong will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. (Show is all ages)
Darlingside will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.
Community Players of Concord NH presents Murder on the Orient Express at The Concord Audi on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Brother Cane with special guest The Stone Horses will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
Gladys Knight will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
On Broadway will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
Jamantics JamAnnual GetDown will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.