City News: Week of Nov. 10

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council Meeting: Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Veterans Day

All City of Concord offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. We thank all military veterans for their service and sacrifices for our country.

Trash collection will not be postponed and will follow its regular collection schedule for the entire week.

Manchester Street

Grappone Mazda will be performing road and utility work on Manchester Street to accommodate their new development at 134 Manchester St. This work will result in a lane closure and one-way alternating traffic on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic delays are expected and motorists are requested to seek alternate routes during these times.

Collections office renovations

The renovations in the Collections Office are nearly complete. The office reopened in City Hall on Nov. 8.

The project included a new ceiling, lighting elements, flooring, painting, more efficient HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, and new counters. This work refreshed the office space while reconfiguring the customer counter layout for improved accessibility and a more functional ADA-compliant counter option.

Thank you to residents for all of their patience and understanding during this transition. We hope everyone enjoys the newly refreshed Collections Office. We would also like to thank all of our contractors and members of City staff in multiple departments who pitched in to help make this project come to fruition.

Fall Leaf Collection

Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection started on Monday with bulk leaf collection. Bagged leaf collection will start on November 21.

Bulk Leaf Collection

Bulk leaf collection started Oct. 31 and will continue as weather permits. Residents that elect to participate may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Trackless leaf loaders are used, which requires residents to rake all leaves fully into the street to be reachable for collection. Please keep leaves tight along the curb or edge of the road/sidewalk to keep streets and sidewalks clear. Avoid piling leaves and placing them around obstructions such as signs and mailboxes. Also, please avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until collection is completed on the street to not block access to leaves.

Three crews from our Highway and Utilities Division are collecting leaves from different areas of the city. In the interest of fairness, crews alternate their starting locations each year so that residents have equal opportunity for collection.

View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map at concordnh.gov to see a city-wide map of where crews focus collection (residential areas within the City’s drainage system).

Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. We advise having leaves out ahead of the start of collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected.

Veterans’ Day Collection: The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area will have bulk collection on Friday, Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for leaf collection on Veterans Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety with less activity in the area. The public is advised to please avoid parking next to leaf piles in this area on this day to not block equipment from collecting leaves. Crews will resume collection in their previously designated areas after the holiday.

