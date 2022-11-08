Veterans Day: A time to reflect

Veterans Day concert
Part of the William H. Gile Community Concert Series, New Hampshire’s Own 39th Army Field Band will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
The 90-minute audio visual experience will also feature some of the best civilian musicians in the State, as we thank veterans from all of the service branches. The performance will include a wide variety of music genres including: rock, country, pop, jazz, and of course, patriotic classics. Veterans of all ages, their families, and the general public are invited to this memorable event. This is a free show.
Placing the flags
Flags will be placed at graves in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A soldier’s mother’s story
Speaking as Betsey Phelps, the mother of a Union soldier from Amherst, New Hampshire who died heroically at the Battle of Gettysburg, Sharon Wood offers an informative and sensitive reflection on that sacrifice from a mother’s perspective at Gilford Public Library on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Wood blends the Phelps boy’s story with those of other men who left their New Hampshire homes to fight for the Union cause and of the families who supported them on the home front. This program is only available as an in-person presentation.