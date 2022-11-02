Live music and theater — catch a show

U.S. Army Specialist Scott Compton plays the sax for the 39th Army Band out of Manchester on Thursday, July 24, 2019 during a concert at the Pierce Manse on Penacook Street.

Live music

Nov. 4

Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 5

Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Charlie Chronopolous at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Chris Peters at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 6

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

Brad Myrick at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 11

Joel Cage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 12

Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Old Time Dave Talmage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Zefíra trio: Colorful Outpouring, a Bach’s Lunch Concert, will be at Concord Community School’s Recital Hall on Nov. 3 from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Mania! The ABBA Tribute will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville Newcomers presents MaRynn Taylor with Dusty Gray Trio at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Opening night of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Following shows are Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Brother Cane with special guest The Stone Horses will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

New England’s King of Comedy Bob Marley will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 4 and 5 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The MET Live in HD: La Traviata will be showing at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 5 at 12:55 p.m.

The Gibson Brothers will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.

On Your Feet! The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

John Waite with Jeffrey Gaines will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

New Hampshire’s Own 39th Army Band Veterans Day Concert, part of the William H. Gile Community Concert Series, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

These Are Their Stories: The Law & Order Podcast Live featuring Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Disney After Dark Sing-a-long will be held at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. (show is 18+ with ID)

The Little Mermen Disney Sing-a-long will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. (show is all ages)

Related Posts