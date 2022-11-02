Election update — what to know

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

General voting info

Residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes during the state’s general election on Tuesday, No. 8. City of Concord polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More information about the election, including links to sample ballots, a list of polling locations and ward maps can all be accessed by visiting http://www.concordnh.gov/elections.

Please be sure to double check your polling location, as the locations in some wards have changed. If you voted in the September primary, that will also be your general election voting location.

You can also contact the City Clerk’s Office at 603-225-8500, by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov, or by visiting their office in City Hall at 41 Green Street. Their office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Sample ballots

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022 election are available on the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.nh.gov/elections/sample-ballots. Once you click into the site, you can select your ward from the dropdown menu.

Voter shuttle

From their press release:

Concord Area Transit (CAT) and Mid-State Transit (MST), services of Community Action Program Belknap Merrimack Counties, Inc., are pleased to announce they are adding a special Voter Shuttle Service to help residents within the service region get to the polls on November 8 for the general election!

CAT and MST shuttle bus services will be available on November 8 to help residents get to the polls. This service will pick up individuals from their requested pick-up location, drop off at their polling location and will return a short time later for the return trip making it very convenient to get out and vote this election

cycle. This service is available to any voting age individual going to the polls in Belknap and Merrimack Counties on Election Day.

Community Action Program Belknap Merrimack Counties Inc. (CAPBMCI) Transportation Director, Terri Paige said about this special service program, “The CAPBM Transportation Program is committed to being an active partner in the communities that we serve. By providing this free transportation service, in the communities where our buses are located, so that citizens can access their polling sites to vote is a natural fit for us. We are excited to roll this new service option out this year and look forward to welcoming voters on board!”

Call any time before 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 7 to schedule the service by calling our call center at 603-225-1989. You will receive a call the afternoon before the general election with the pickup time window.

