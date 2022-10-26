CYPN profile: She loves Concord’s small-town charm

Kayla Grimme Courtesy

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Kayla Grimme. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Kayla Grimme

How old are you? 27.

Where do you currently work? I am currently transitioning into a new career as an Account Coordinator for Spectrum Marketing. With that change, I am leaving my role at Hudkins Law & Title, PLLC as a Closer and Relationship Manager. I am truly excited to get started with Spectrum and I am so very thankful to Hudkins Law for everything they have done for me in my three and a half years at the firm. They have been wonderful to work with!

Where did you go to school? I am originally from Altoona, PA. I went to Penn-Lincoln Elementary, then Altoona Jr. High and followed by Altoona High. For college, I attended Manhattan College in New York City. Go Jaspers!

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? Concord truly has the best of both worlds. It is so charming and holds so much history, while having a wonderful juxtaposition of growth and evolution.

What’s your favorite memory in Concord? I have lived in New Hampshire for less than four years, and my favorite memory is going to the CATCH Neighborhood Housing Gala in March of 2022. I attended with my fiancé, and we had the best time connecting with some awesome people in the community.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? I love Chucks Barbershop for the atmosphere and drink creations! O Steaks and Seafood is a close second with their food and wine.

What do you like to do for fun? I love to go to new local coffee shops or take my chocolate lab, Rory, out and about! My favorite place in Concord is Main Street.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I played basketball professionally. I can juggle. I just got engaged a few months ago to my wonderful fiancé.

Last book you’ve read? “Never Split the Difference” by Chris Voss — I highly recommend it!

What organizations are you involved with? I’m an ambassador for CYPN, and also a member of the Community Outreach Committee for the Capital Region Board of Realtors.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found out about CYPN through my involvement with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. It has truly impacted me personally and professionally on so many levels. I have made countless valuable connections that never would have existed without me attending the CYPN events.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? My favorite event was the August 2022 Block Party which was held in Bicentennial Square and involved the surrounding local businesses.

Who is your greatest role model? As cliché as it sounds, my mother is my true role model! She raised me on her own. Without a college degree, she started out as a receptionist for an orthopedics practice in Pennsylvania. Today, over 20 years later, she is CEO of the practice. I will always sing her praises, as she is a real-life superhero!

What is one of your life goals? I would love to look back on my career as I get older and know that I worked as hard as I possibly could have, and excelled, while doing something I am utterly passionate about.

Join CYPN on Wednesday, October 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for their special Neighborhood Nonprofit Night! Meet 30 local organizations and learn about opportunities to serve as a volunteer or board member. Sign up at concordnhchamber.com/CYPN to attend this event. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for CYPN email updates.

