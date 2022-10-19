Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 20

Mike Gallant, also known as Mikey G, plays all over the Granite State. You can find him every Tuesday night running the open mic at Tandy's.

Live music Oct. 20

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 21

Fuzz Box at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Zak Trojano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

The Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 22

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Acoustic Jam with Jack Bopp, Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dan Fallon at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ken Clark at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 23

Mikey G at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Sam Hammerman at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 26

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Chris Lester at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 27

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

DJ Dicey Karaoke at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 28

Channel 3 at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

BeefStu at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Scott Solsky & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 29

Gary Hodges at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wind & Sail at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Jam with Mikey G at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Andrea Paquin at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Audio Jam (Halloween Bash) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 11 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Halloween Party w/ The Dalton Gang at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Stage shows

Dropkick Murphys: This Machine…Theatre Tour with opening act Jamie Wyatt will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Ghost Light will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Josh Turner, with Annie Brobst, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

The MET: Live in HD Medea will show at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 22 at 12:55 p.m.

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. for the closing performance.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Jimmy Dunn Presents – The Next Great Comedy Bit will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. This show is 18+ with ID.

Being Petty – The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oc.t 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improve will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event is BYOB/W.

Interactive NightLife Halloween Party will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. This party is 21+ with ID.

Concord Community Concert Association presents Fandango at the Concord City Audi on Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

