Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 20

Live music Oct. 20
Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 21
Fuzz Box at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Zak Trojano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 22
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Amanda Adams at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Acoustic Jam with Jack Bopp, Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Lucas Gallo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dan Fallon at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Ken Clark at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 23
Mikey G at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.
Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sam Hammerman at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 25
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 26
Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Chris Lester at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 27
Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
DJ Dicey Karaoke at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 28
Channel 3 at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Ryan Williamson at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
BeefStu at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Scott Solsky & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 29
Gary Hodges at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wind & Sail at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Jam with Mikey G at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Andrea Paquin at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Audio Jam (Halloween Bash) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 11 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Halloween Party w/ The Dalton Gang at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Stage shows
Dropkick Murphys: This Machine…Theatre Tour with opening act Jamie Wyatt will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.
Ghost Light will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.
Josh Turner, with Annie Brobst, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.
The MET: Live in HD Medea will show at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 22 at 12:55 p.m.
The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. for the closing performance.
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Jimmy Dunn Presents – The Next Great Comedy Bit will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. This show is 18+ with ID.
Being Petty – The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oc.t 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Queen City Improve will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event is BYOB/W.
Interactive NightLife Halloween Party will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. This party is 21+ with ID.
Concord Community Concert Association presents Fandango at the Concord City Audi on Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.