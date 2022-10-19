Artistic connections

Side tables made of curly maple by Brad Wolcot and Oil on wood called Jonâs World by Marcus Greene at the furniture exhibition at the Kimball Jenkins Estate through October 25th. GEOFF FORESTER A Fiddle Head Cabinet by Liz Grace combined with a digital photography entilted Amazing Grace by Nicki French at the Kimball Jenkins Estate Furniture exhibit. GEOFF FORESTER âKetanji Seatâ by Jon Brooks sits in the middle of the sitting room of the Kimball Jenkins Estate at the Furniture exhibit running through October 25, 20222. GEOFF FORESTER A Wilson chair by Jere Osgood is paired with a mixed media painting by Ann Saunderson entitled âThe Memory of Sound with Iris #2.â GEOFF FORESTER A Library Hall Table by Lynn Syzmanski sits underneath a paired encaustic mixed media by Somayeh Kashi entitled âSchematics of Memory.â GEOFF FORESTER An Untitled piece by Leah Woods hangs in the entrance hall of the Kimball Jenkins Estate. GEOFF FORESTER

You still have a few days left to soak in the power of cross-medium collaborations at the Kimball Jenkins Mansion.

There, you’ll explore the results of a summer-long collaboration between members of the NH Furniture Masters and selected artists and faculty from Kimball Jenkins as part of the NH Furniture Masters’ Annual Exhibition.

Earlier this year, 14 furniture masters were paired with 28 artists to participate in a three-month artistic journey, visiting each other’s studios and learning about one another’s craft. This multi-media exhibition that started in early September and runs through Oct. 25 features a wide selection of works, from fine furniture to paintings, photographs, and poems, all inspired by the partners’ artistic relationship and time spent together.

This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to deepen the creative network and relationship of artists across New Hampshire and develop new relationships across mediums.

