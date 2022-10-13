Why we walk

At Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH, cancer survivors are the Guests of Honor. We understand that the experience of a cancer diagnosis and treatment is as unique as each individual and likewise, a survivor’s experience at Making Strides reflects that uniqueness. People can participate just a little, a great deal, or to whatever extent they are comfortable and the day is meaningful.

What is a Survivor? Cancer survivorship is now considered part of a continuum – a person is considered a survivor from that moment of diagnosis, throughout treatments and for many years beyond. At Making Strides, survivorship equates to camaraderie, support and hope. Survivors of all ages and all stages, male or female are welcome and encouraged to embrace the powerful spirit of this most extraordinary day.

Because a cancer journey is a family journey, our Survivor Place tent welcomes all family members – a safe place where comfortable seating, snacks, conversation and support are provided. In turn you will realize a strengthening through the gifts of others who have experienced all those familiar feelings of anxiety, fear, and the unique challenges of a cancer diagnosis and survivorship. Information regarding the American Cancer Society’s’ programs and services locally and beyond, are provided. You will be welcomed by volunteers who will assist you with your questions or concerns with sensitivity and understanding and guide you through the day.

As part of our Opening Ceremonies, the Survivor Procession and the Group Survivor photo are powerful and inspiring and give focus to the day for all attendees. Survivors are invited to gather near the Welcome Tent before the start of Opening Ceremonies at 12:30pm. Survivors walk together to the stage, encouraged and supported by cheers from family, friends and the community.

The day of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a meaningful and emotional day for anyone whose life has been touched by breast cancer. It can be a time to reflect on this life-changing experience and to enjoy the support and camaraderie of those around you. Please join us and experience Survivorship at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH on Oct. 16.

