Making Strides: What you need to know

Parking

The Governor Hugh Gallen State Office Park is available for parking. Please enter the parkway off Pleasant Street or Clinton Street. Please avoid using Fruit Street. There will be parking signs and attendants available to assist you.

Accessible Parking: The Memorial Field parking lot will be reserved for those with accessibility needs.

Need assistance?

Our trained Volunteer Ambassadors, wearing neon green shirts and big smiles, are happy to assist you.

Safety

Please leave dogs, bicycles, all wheeled recreational items at home. This is for the safety of all of our participants. Children and strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are welcome.

Registration

Register online at MakingStridesWalk.org/NH

If you have donations to turn in, please go to the Registration Tent.

The NH T Shirt Challenge ran until Sept. 21. T shirts were printed for participants that raised $125 online by that date. If you haven’t picked up your shirt, go to the Registration Tent.

Additional T shirts are not available on event day.

Team members

Meet your team leader at your team sign, arranged alphabetically. Team leaders will collect additional donations and turn them in at the Registration Tent.

Teams registered by Sept. 27 have a team sign, arranged alphabetically on the field. Please do not remove your sign, as they are graciously donated by Advantage Signs, Inc. and will be used each year. If your team doesn’t have a sign, please join the crowd and feel the spirit of the day.

Team photos

Team Photo Stations will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., located to the left of the stage. Large team photos will be taken at the stage.

Request of Team Leaders: Please turn your shirt around if your team name is printed on the back, or write Team Name on white board and hold in the photo. We will email your team photo to you post event.

Welcome tent

Located directly in front of you as you enter the field. “I am Making Strides for” stickers, Awareness Ribbons, Survivor Sashes, Day of Event Programs, Lost & Found and assistance are available here.

Strides store

Making Strides merchandise will be available for purchase 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Cash, checks, debit and credit cards are accepted.

Selfie station

Take photos of you and your group using the Making Strides Logo backdrop. #MakingStridesNH

Garden of Hope

Visit this beautiful garden dedicated to all those lives touched by breast cancer. Tie a ribbon in honor of or in memory of someone you hold in your heart today.

Stories of Hope

Team Leaders, volunteers and sponsors over the years, share why they are inspired to Make Strides.

Take action

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network ACS Can is the nation’s leading cancer advocacy organization that is working every day to make cancer issues a national priority.

Survivor Place

Both newly diagnosed and those celebrating years of survivorship are all welcome to stop by Survivor Place. Survivors of all ages and all stages experience the caring, support and hope in the Survivor Tent. Information regarding the programs and services of the American Cancer Society will be available. Bring your family and caregivers for conversation and friendship.

Survivor Procession: At 12:30 pm, Survivors are invited to gather at the Welcome Tent to walk in unity to the stage for our time honored tradition, the Group Survivor Photo.

Opening ceremonies

Out of respect for our survivors, please refrain from leaving the field until the survivors have reconnected with their loved ones. When we all begin the walk together, it makes for a powerful display of unity in the fight against breast cancer. The course is not secured prior to 1 p.m. For your safety, please do not walk the course prior to 1 p.m.

Survivor Way

A shorter, 2.5-mile route for survivors and their families. Walk as little or as much as you want or take a ride back to the field in one of our courtesy buses.

Courtesy buses

Multiple buses will be circling the route for anyone who would like a ride back to Memorial Field. There are bus stops located on the opposite side of the street from the pedestrian traffic.

Portable restrooms

Available at Memorial Field, on Survivor Way and at the half way point of the route on Silk Farm Road.

Water stations

Along the route, at every mile. Recycle stations will also be available.

Finish line

All are invited to make signs of support and cheer walkers at the finish line back at Memorial Field. Walkers will start coming across the finish line at 1:30 p.m, thousands will follow in the next few hours.

Refreshments

Join us after the walk for refreshments donated by area businesses.

