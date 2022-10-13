Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 13

Live music
Oct. 13
Mike Morris at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 14
Off Duty Angels (ODA) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Henry LaLiberte at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Lucas Gallo & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 15
Scott Solsky at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Acoustic Jam with John Farese at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Lone Wolf Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
ODB Project at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 16
Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak Hoise from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18
Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 19
Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 20
Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
NH Music Collective Showcase Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 21
Fuzz Box at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Zak Trojano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 22
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Amanda Adams at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Acoustic Jam with Jack Bopp at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Lucas Gallo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dan Fallon at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Ken Clark at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Andrew North & The Rangers at Penuche’s Ale House
Stage shows
MasterChef Jr. Live will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
Storytelling — Behind the Songs with Steven Chagnon & Kate West will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
The Community Players of Concord NH’s Children’s Theatre Project presents “The Wind In The Willows” on Oct. 14 at The Concord City Audi from 7 p.m. and on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
One Man Star Wars, written and performed by Charles Ross, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead ft. Vinnie Amico & Russ Lawton will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. with opening act Andrew North and the Rangers
The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
The Boy Band Project will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
BAT: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
Walker Lecture Series presents Dances with Words at The Concord City Audi on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Dropkick Murphys: This Machine…Theatre Tour with opening act Jamie Wyatt will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.
Ghost Light will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.
Josh Turner, with Annie Brobst, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.
The MET: Live in HD Medea will show at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 22 at 12:55 p.m.