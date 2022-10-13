Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 13

Kid Pinky, including musicians Tom Wright (left) and Warren Mannell, kicked off Thursday’s performances on the Tandy’s Eagle Square Stage during the Market Days Festival in downtown Concord on Thursday, June 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ Andrew North and the Rangers plan to perform at Area 23.

Live music

Oct. 13

Mike Morris at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 14

Off Duty Angels (ODA) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Henry LaLiberte at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Lucas Gallo & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 15

Scott Solsky at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Acoustic Jam with John Farese at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Lone Wolf Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

ODB Project at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 16

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak Hoise from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 19

Kimayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 20

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

NH Music Collective Showcase Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 21

Fuzz Box at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Zak Trojano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

The Special Guests at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 22

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Acoustic Jam with Jack Bopp at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dan Fallon at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ken Clark at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Andrew North & The Rangers at Penuche’s Ale House

Stage shows

MasterChef Jr. Live will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Storytelling — Behind the Songs with Steven Chagnon & Kate West will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Community Players of Concord NH’s Children’s Theatre Project presents “The Wind In The Willows” on Oct. 14 at The Concord City Audi from 7 p.m. and on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

One Man Star Wars, written and performed by Charles Ross, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead ft. Vinnie Amico & Russ Lawton will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. with opening act Andrew North and the Rangers

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Boy Band Project will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

BAT: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Walker Lecture Series presents Dances with Words at The Concord City Audi on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys: This Machine…Theatre Tour with opening act Jamie Wyatt will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Ghost Light will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Josh Turner, with Annie Brobst, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

The MET: Live in HD Medea will show at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 22 at 12:55 p.m.

