The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

October group hike

Join Trail Ranger Carl on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. for a 2.5 to 3 mile loop at Oak Hill Trails. The trails have varying terrain with some moderate slopes. Hunting season will be open, so it’s always wise to wear bright colors when out on the trails.

All are welcome, including well-behaved dogs on-leash. (Rain cancels this hike).

Park at the Shaker Road trail head parking lot. The trail map can be found at concordnh.gov/trails.

Election information

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022 election are available on the Secretary of State’s website: sos.nh.gov/elections/sample-ballots. Once you click into the site, you can select your ward from the dropdown menu.

New ambulance at Manor Station

Thanks go out to everyone who joined at the Manor Station in Penacook to officially put Ambulance 5 into service and celebrate the addition of a 4th ambulance.

Thanks for the support of the community, the City Council and the City Manager who all made this possible.

Splash pad in progress

Things are coming together at the new splash pad at White Park.

Crews from South Shore Gunite Pools have formed up the apron deck. This section will be separated from the splash pad component by a flexible, water resistant, joint system. This space is designed to be a dry area outside the water feature play zone where families can join together to watch the fun.

Work continues on schedule for the opening next summer.

Halloween dodgeball

Join at the City Wide Community Center for a 6 v. 6 elimination dodgeball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Teams must be dressed in themed or matching Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded to the tournament champions as well as the best-dressed team.

Please note that you must sign up a full team. No individual player registrations. Cost is $50 per team. Register at concordparksandrec.com.

Electrician training

The Audi is looking for more team members to run the sound or light board. Earn extra money and see some great shows!

If interested, contact Terri Stevenson at tstevenson@concordnh.gov. Must be 18+.

Bringing the library to you

Be on the look out for Concord Public Library’s two new e-bikes, Abbot and Downing, at some upcoming library events.

Trivia night

The trivia challenge is back! Join us at Lithermans Limited in Concord to test your trivia skills at Beat the Librarians Night on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Create a team of 4-6 players and compete against a group of librarians made up of staff from the Baker Free Library and Concord Public Library. Bookish trivia will appear alongside questions about science, sports, pop culture and more.

Halloween hunt

Pick up your score card for the Halloween Photo Scavenger Hunt as you find and take photos of the required items throughout October.

Return the completed form between October 24 and 31 for a speeky sweet reward.

More hours added

The Penacook Branch now has expanded hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visit Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Grab your skates

Ice season continues at the Everett Arena. Skating hours are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours began on October 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation with registration starting in October. Ice skating will continue through March 16, 2023.

Adult stick practice is offered for ages 14 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. through March 15. Additional hours occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through November 23.

Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice is available for ages 13 and below on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through November 25. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required. Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

National Custodian Day

Concord’s General Services Department recently celebrated the City of Concord Custodial Staff.

They work while we sleep. That’s why we celebrated National Custodian Day in October, to recognize the hard-working City staff who diligently work, often unseen, to make sure we have public properties that are spotless and sanitary.

Custodians are our first line of defense on the war on germs and often, it’s a thankless task. We encourage you to show your appreciation to the custodians who clean the buildings that you visit.

