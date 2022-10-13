Bulletin Board

Don’t think about Daphne!

Josh Malerman (Bird Box) visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. to send shivers down your spine as he presents his new horror novel Daphne!

Horror has a new name: Daphne. Daphne may have been killed decades ago, but that doesn’t mean she’s gone. A brutal, enigmatic woman stalks a high school basketball team in a reimagining of the slasher genre by the New York Times bestselling author of Bird Box.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Daphne may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

What were the founders thinking?

In 1787 delegates gathered in Philadelphia to address a wide variety of crises facing the young United States of America and produced a charter for a new government. In modern times, competing political and legal claims are frequently based on what those delegates intended. Mythology about the founders and their work at the 1787 Convention has obscured both fact and legitimate analysis of the events leading to the agreement called the Constitution.

Richard Hesse explores the cast of characters called “founders,” the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned on Monday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord. This program, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking? is available as an in-person or online presentation. Visit nhhumanities.org for more.

Lederer on language

Richard Lederer, former Concord Monitor language columnist and educator at St. Paul’s School, and the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series, visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Monday, Oct. 17 from 12 to 1 p.m. to make us laugh and to sign books for early holiday shoppers. No registration is required. For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/event/lederer.

Digging into Native history

Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go “underground,” concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. Robert Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the earth’s surface. This program,

Digging into Native history in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Boscawen Public Library, is available as an in-person or online presentation.

Poetry Society

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire is back! Visit Gibson’s on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. as we step back into verse! We’re starting the evening with readings from poets Gail DiMaggio and Kay Morgan, followed by a poetry open mic. Bring your favorite poem to read, or something you’ve been working on, or come with appreciative ears to listen! Tell a friend, as we seek to regrow our poetry community meetings in New Hampshire and at Gibson’s.

Neighborhood night

The Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) invites local young professionals and college students to its upcoming monthly networking Neighborhood Nonprofit Night on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital. This annual event offers you the opportunity to network with peers and learn more about how you can become more civically engaged in our community nonprofits through board participation and volunteer opportunities.

We’ve invited NH nonprofits who are specifically looking for young professionals passionate about making a difference as a volunteer, board member, and more. Have fun, network with peers, enjoy refreshments, and enter to win one of our many amazing door prizes – this is truly an event you won’t want to miss! There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is appreciated.

Walker Lecture Series continues

“Dances with Words” combines the talents of best-selling language author Richard Lederer and folk-singing humorist Bill Shipper. These two sparring punsters will perform Rich’s educational word fun set to Bill’s original music on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Audi. Visit walkerlecture.org for details.

Anxiety audit

New Hampshire author Lynn Lyons, psychotherapist and anxiety expert, returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to present her new book on anxiety management: The Anxiety Audit: 7 Sneaky Ways Anxiety Takes Hold and How to Escape Them. Lyons, whose advice appears regularly in Psychology Today and the New York Times, offers an eye-opening look at the 7 sneaky ways that anxiety and worry weave their way into our families, our friendships, and our jobs, and provides actionable steps to reverse the cycle and reclaim our emotional well-being. Lyons is also the author of the hugely popular parenting book, Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents.

The Anxiety Audit is a guide for us all: with no overly scientific or diagnostic language, just real talk and time-tested tactics from a respected therapist, it is a relatable and practical guide to untangling yourself from the grips of worry and fear. Using stories, real-world examples, and helpful dialogues to retrain the way you think and react, trusted anxiety expert Lynn Lyons helps you recognize the sneaky ways these anxious patterns and cycles of worry take hold in your life. By making small and consistent adjustments, you can reverse their negative impacts and move forward with renewed clarity and confidence.

Black New England Conference

The 2022 Black New England Conference, Where the Money Resides: An Exploration of Racialized Access & Historic Exclusion from Wealth, opens on Friday, October 21 with two provocative panels on the historic barriers African Americans faced as they sought to accumulate wealth.

The first panel, “The Rise and Fall of Enslaved and Free Blacks of Affluence,” features University of Oklahoma Associate Professor Karlos Hill, Najee Brown, Founder of Theatre for the People, and University of Rhode Island Professor Marcus Nevius. These panelists will share the history of the devastation of Tulsa Oklahoma’s “Black Wall Street,” the role the Black theatre played in financially sustaining major Black communities, and the economics of enslavement and the informal economic systems that developed where enslaved and free Blacks came together.

The second panel, “By Decree: Laws and the Systemic Barriers to the Acquisition of Wealth,” scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Friday, features bestselling author Richard Rothstein, and UNH Professor Karen A. Spiller, in conversation with Shelley Walcott, a former WMUR anchor and communication specialist.

Other presenters of note on the opening day include author Mehrsa Baradaran who will deliver the Lunchtime Keynote Address and Professor Ibram X. Kendi who will be joined in conversation at the BNEC 16th Annual Awards Dinner and Keynote Event. Scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 at Southern NH University in Manchester, BNEC 2022 is presented by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

