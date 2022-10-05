Festive for fall

With the equinox behind us and peak foliage season just around the corner, there’s no better time to spend the day outdoors in the Capital Region.

Start off big and kick off the festivities in Warner for the annual Fall Foliage Festival on Oct. 8 and 9 in the Warner Town Square. Throughout the two days, you can enjoy fair rides, chicken and lobster barbeques, vendors, road races (a one miler for the kids on Sunday after a 5k on Saturday) and two parades — a grand parade on Sunday with leaf-themed floats competing for prizes and a children’s parade on Saturday. Check out WFFF.org. for full details.

If apples and pumpkins are more your style, there are plenty of orchards and farms to stop by to get your fill of seasonal produce and activities (Make sure to visit Beech Hill Farm’s corn maze in Hopkinton!)

Here’s a list of where to go in the Capital Region.

Farm stands

Apple Hill Farm: 580 Mountain Road, Concord. 603-224-8862. applehillfarmnh. com. June to Thanksgiving. Apples, peaches, pears, plums, cider, small fruit, vegetables, cut flowers and farm stand with local products

Beaver Meadowbrook Farm: 402 Route 103 East, Warner. 603-4566052. Maple syrup

Beech Hill Farm: 107 Beech Hill Road, Hopkinton. 223-0828. beechhillfarm. com. Farm-raised beef and pork; maple syrup; pumpkins; plants; ice cream; country store; farm animals; nature trail; and corn maze.

Birch Rise Farm: 38 Oak Hill Road, Sanbornton. 603-259-6660. birchrisefarm.com. Grassfed beef, pasture Berkshire pork, pastureraised poultry (chicken and turkey.)

Bohanan Farm: 945 Penacook Road, Hopkinton. 603-717-5873. contoocookcreamery.com. Farm fresh honey, maple syrup, milk, eggs and meats, as well as fresh breads and pre-made meals.

Brookford Farm: 250 West Road, Canterbury . 603- 742-2084. brookfordfarm. com. Cattle, hogs, chickens, organic vegetables, raw milk and cheese.

Carter Hill Orchard: 73 Carter Hill Road, Concord. 225-2625. Blueberries, plums, apples, peaches, pumpkins, cider and more.

Dimond Hill Farm: 314 Hopkinton Road, Concord. 496-8218. dimondhillfarm.com. June through November. Trails, gardens, a labyrinth, ice cream, seasonal vegetables, herbs, meat and more.

Dollar Shy Farm: 2368 2nd N.H. Turnpike, Deering. 265-0834. Beef, pork, chicken, lamb, eggs, maple syrup, jellies, honey, ice cream, soaps, goat milk, cat and dog treats and toys, veggies in season.

Generation Farm: 44 Graham Road, Concord. 545-8669. generationfarmnh. com. Organic farm specializing in greens, microgreens and seasonal flowers.

Gould Hill Farm: 656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton. 746-3811. gouldhillfarm. com. June through December. Blueberries, peaches, nectarines, apples, pumpkins, vegetables, honey and more.

Grounding Stone Farm: 289 Maple St., Hopkinton. 746-1064. groundingstonefarm.com. Organic blueberries.

Hackleboro Orchards: 61 Orchard Road, Canterbury. 783-4248. hackleboroorchards.com. Fruits, vegetables, unpasturized cider, jams, cider doughnuts.

Half A Penny Farm: 50 White Oak Road, Barnstead. 603-3455277. halfapennyfarm.com. Eggs, grilling spices, rubs and sauces. Open currently by appointment only.

Keenan Family Farm: 79 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton. 603-7062221. Blueberries, raspberries and veggies.

KREBs Farm: 315 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton. 556-9249. krebsfarm. com. Berries and vegetables.

Lewis Farm: 192 Silk Farm Road, Concord. 228-6230. lewisfarmconcord. com. CSA and farm stand.

Mapletree Farm: 105 Oak Hill Road, Concord. 224-0820. mapletreefarmnh. com. Maple syrup, maple cream, maple candy and more .

Miles Smith Farm: 56 Whitehouse Road, Loudon. 783-5159. milessmithfarm. com. Beef, vegetables, ice cream, pork, eggs, milk, bread, coffee, soap and other products.

Mt. Dearborn Farm: 152 Mt. Dearborn Road, Weare. 529-7702. Lamb, chicken, turkey, eggs, pork, goat milk soaps.

Nature’s Country Farm Stand: 232 Main St., Chichester. 961-0241. naturescountryfarm. wixsite.com/green. Local meat, eggs, milk, cheese, butter, produce, herbs and more.

Petals in the Pines: 126 Baptist Road, Canterbury. 783-0220. petalsinthepines.com. Flowers and planters.

Pumpkin Blossom Farm: 393 Pumpkin Hill Road, Warner. 603456-2443. pumpkinblossomfarm. com. Fresh and dried lavender-infused sweet treats, bath & body and home décor.

Red Manse Farm: 5 Pittsfield Road, Loudon. 435-9943. redmansefarm. com. Organic vegetables and maple syrup.

Richardson Farm: 170 Water St., Boscawen. 796-2788. richardsonfarmnh@ gmail.com. Homemade ice cream and baked goods.

River Run Farm: 2140 Second N.H. Turnpike, Deering. 860-8858175. Veggies, meat and milk.

Apple picking

Carter Hill Orchard: 73 Carter Hill Road, Concord. 603-225-2625. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 28.

French Pond Orchards: 334 French Pond Road, Henniker. 603-428-3000. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Pumpkin patches

Beech Hill Farm: 107 Beech Hill Road, Hopkinton. 603-2230828. Beechhillfarm.com.

Carter Hill Orchard: 73 Carter Hill Road, Concord. 603225-2625. Carterhillapples. com.

Pumpkin Blossom Farm: 393 Pumpkin Hill Road, Warner. 603-456-2443. Pumpkinblossomfarm.com.

Corn maze in the Capital Region

Beech Hill Farm and Ice Cream Bar: 107 Beech Hill Road, Hopkinton. 603-233-0828. Corn maze is open every day from noon to 7 p.m. $7 per person, children under 3 receive free admission. See alpacas, donkeys, chickens and more. Beech Hill Farm also offers local goods, flowers, and delicious ice cream and sundaes

