Bulletin board for the week of Oct. 6

Furniture exhibition

Explore the results of a summer-long collaboration between members of the NH Furniture Masters and selected artists and faculty from Kimball Jenkins as part of the NH Furniture Masters’ Annual Exhibition on display through October 25 in the Kimball Jenkins Mansion. 14 Furniture Masters have been paired with 28 artists to participate in a three-month artistic journey, visiting each other’s studios and learning about one another’s craft. This multi-media exhibition will feature a wide selection of works, from fine furniture to paintings, photographs, and poems, all inspired by the partners’ artistic relationship and time spent together. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to deepen the network and relationship of artists across New Hampshire and develop new relationships across mediums.

Uniting for hope

New Hampshire’s largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event returns in-person soccer fields on South Fruit Street on Oct. 8 with a virtual option on Oct. 9. More than 800 participants across 100 teams have already registered to take part in NAMIWalks NH Your Way. Registration is free online NAMIWalksNH.org.

Murder mystery night at KJ

JourneeLaFond, New Hampshire-based event planner and performer is partnering with Kimball Jenkins to produce the first ever Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery event on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

This night will benefit the hard work of their friends at Positive Street Art, feature brilliant artists, fortune tellers, musicians and local food. Enjoy a night of cold drinks and hot jazz which will inevitably be turned into a game of Whodunnit when a guest is found murdered!

Tickets cost $65. Discounted rates are available for those who need them. Contact stacy@kimballjenkins.com for assistance.

Historical fiction

Margaret Porter returns to Gibson’s Bookstore to present her newest novel of historical fiction, The Myrtle Wand on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Myrtle Wand, a retelling and a continuation of the classic ballet Giselle, restores original story elements to transform a tale of blighted romances and betrayals into a quest for redemption and restorative love.

Princess Bathilde de Sevreau, her school friend Myrte, and the peasant girl Giselle have heard the legend of the vilis, ghostly maidens who rise from their graves by night to roam the forest, seeking revenge on faithless lovers. Each will fear being ensnared by that spectral sisterhood . . .

Bathilde, destined for a marriage of convenience with Albin, Duc de Rozel, leaves her ancestral chateau for the Sun King’s sophisticated and scandalous court. As participants in royal ceremonies and entertainments, the princess and the soldier gradually recognize their deep feelings for each other, as well as mutual hopes for a happy and satisfying union. But the tragic consequences of Albin’s brief masquerade as a commoner and the amorous Louis XIV’s quest for a mistress divide the betrothed couple. Together and separately, they must overcome conflicting duties and unexpected dangers to determine their fate.

Porter is an award-winning and bestselling author of more than a dozen works of historical fiction. A former stage actress, she also worked professionally in film, television, and radio. Learn more at margaretporter.com.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of The Myrtle Wand may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Early America

Alea Henle will give a virtual lecture called “Rescued from Oblivion: Historical Cultures in the Early United States,” on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. In 1791, a group of elite Bostonian men established the first historical society in the nation; by 1850, dozens of states and localities hosted historical societies. Offering a vital account of the formation of historical culture and consciousness in the early United States, historian and librarian Alea Henle of Miami University explores the ideas behind historical societies in general and New Hampshire in specific, addressing their successes and failures in gathering and protecting historical materials and making them available for view. This lecture is free, but registration is required through Zoom.

Horror novel

Whatever you do, don’t think about Daphne. Josh Malerman (Bird Box) visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to send shivers down your spine as he presents his new horror novel Daphne!

Horror has a new name: Daphne. Daphne may have been killed decades ago, but that doesn’t mean she’s gone. A brutal, enigmatic woman stalks a high school basketball team in a reimagining of the slasher genre by the New York Times bestselling author of Bird Box.

Free and open to the public. Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Daphne may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Indigenous People:Past, Present,Future

Denise and Paul Pouliot of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People will present a program on Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kimball-Jenkins Carriage House exploring the history of Indigenous peoples in the Concord area as well as in New Hampshire. They will also talk about life today and in the future for Indigenous Peoples of New Hampshire. For more information visit concordhistoricalsociety.org.

