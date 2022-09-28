This week in History

Sept. 29, 1996: In a game to decide the National League West division championship, Bob Tewksbury of Concord starts for the San Diego Padres and holds Los Angeles scoreless for seven innings. He gets no decision, but the Padres beat the Dodgers 2-0.

Sept. 30, 2002: The state Supreme Court overturns the 2-year-old murder conviction of James Hall, a Concord man who admitted to strangling his mother, stowing her body in a trash can and dumping it in the woods. The court says that the judge in the 2000 trial tainted the verdict by issuing faulty instructions to the jury during their deliberations.

Sept. 30, 1965: New Hampshire Attorney General William Maynard advises the state barbers licensing board that the operation of “a mobile barbershop which would be driven from town to town or around a city conducting the business of barbering” would be illegal. After all, he reasons, how would health inspectors perform mandatory spot inspections? A month later, he will use the same logic to kill plans for a ladies’ “beauty shop on wheels.”

Oct. 1, 2003: A Libertarian group called the Free Staters chooses New Hampshire as the site for their 20,000-person project. The group wants to apply their ideas of small government, low taxes and unfettered civil liberties on a wider scale.

Oct. 1, 1976: In an appearance at the New Hampshire Highway Hotel in Concord, Ronald Reagan tells 700 Republicans that Gov. Mel Thomson must be reelected. Thomson, he says, is a “politician of national stature.”

Oct. 2, 1990: The U.S. Senate confirms the nomination of David H. Souter of Weare to the U.S. Supreme Court. At the State House in Concord, Souter tells a gathering of well-wishers: “I have been given much and much will be expected from me in return, and I will make that return to you and I will make it in the fullest measure that I can.”

Oct. 3, 1863: At the urging of Sarah Josepha Hale, a magazine editor from Newport, N.H., President Lincoln proclaims a national day of thanksgiving for the last Thursday of November, unifying a holiday previously celebrated at various times by the various states.

Oct. 4, 2000: In an effort to slow turnover, the state announces a temporary 10 percent raise for Department of Corrections employees. The increases will last two years for the officers at the state’s four prisons and three halfway houses.

Oct. 5, 1817: An earthquake rocks Concord at about 11:40 a.m. It lasts 1-2 minutes.

Related Posts