Music, food, drinks and oodles of talent

Don’t miss the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) Talent Show on Oct. 1 at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. New this year is the exclusive After Party! For just $50 a ticket, you will get to see the amazing acts in the Talent Show and attend the After Party. Tickets are available through the Capitol Center for the Arts.

With only 300 tickets available, the event is expected to sell out well in advance.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the Talent Show that runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. You’ll be dazzled by the performances of six unique local acts that have made it through the elimination rounds and are ready to be judged by hometown celebrities. According to Greg Lessard, CCEH’s Director of Housing Initiatives and Chair of the Talent Show Committee, “The energy that fills the building during the Talent Show is just phenomenal. At the end of the show, no one wants to leave!”

This year, the buzz is building about the first-ever Talent Show After Party from 6:30-9 p.m. The After Party will likely be Concord’s most talked-about party of the year. Guests will include a who’s who of Concord and beyond. The After Party promises to provide the perfect mix of great music, food, and friends. All guests will be rockin’ to the nostalgic Doo Wop music performed by the Rockin Daddios, followed by the energetic sounds of the 10-piece band the Blues Brothers, Next Generation. Guests will enjoy complimentary food and a cash bar will be available.

If you miss out on buying tickets to the show, the Talent Show will also be live streamed on the CCEH website and on Concord TV’s Public Access Channel 22 (available to Comcast customers in Concord). Watching the show virtually is free. But, since this event is dedicated to raising crucial funds, CCEH hopes that viewers of the livestream will consider making a donation to the Talent Show Fundraiser; just go to the Talent Show page on CCEH’s website.

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) is committed to ending homelessness in the greater Concord area. Working with community partners, CCEH’s mission is to eliminate chronic homelessness; support and quickly re-house people who have recently become homeless; and build a system that effectively responds to the diverse needs of people experiencing homelessness. CCEH operates the daytime Resource Center at the Tom Fredenburg House and the Emergency Winter Shelter, both located at 238 N. Main St. in Concord. Through its Housing First program, CCEH also provides people exiting long-term homelessness with permanent housing coupled with on-going supportive services.

