The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar).

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

City Council: Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

White Park splash pad update

Things are taking shape at White Park. Contracted crews are making great progress building a new splash pad at White Park. Underground plumbing is complete and the outline of the water feature area has been formed. The bases for the features are installed and reinforcing material is being added this week. If the weather cooperates we will be pouring concrete for the “Spray Deck” before the end of the month.

Neighborhood Paving Program

The city’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with Continental Paving, Inc.

Finish paving of sidewalks on South State Street and Pleasant Street were completed this week. Loam placement behind the finish paved sidewalks will be completed soon on South State Street.

Covers were raised on Stone Street, Maitland Street, Matthew Street, Lilac Street, and Hullbakers Place to prepare for finish paving in the next couple of weeks. Curbing was installed on Stone Street and Maitland Street where residents have requested and paid for it.

This is a tentative schedule and is subject to change. Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be limited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

