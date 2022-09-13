The Jersey Tenors will perform for the Walker Lecture Series on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Since 1896, the Walker Lecture Series has brought stimulating speakers and performers to Concord. The tradition continues. This fall’s speakers range from language expert (and former Concord resident) Richard Lederer to the world’s most traveled filmmaker, Marlin Darrah. Musical performers include the Granite State (Bell) Ringers and the Jersey Tenors.

In the Walker tradition, all performances are free with no tickets or reservations required. Programs start at 7:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium on Prince Street in Concord with the exception of Handel’s Messiah, performed at St. Paul’s Church in downtown Concord.

Visit walkerlecture.org for details.

Full schedule

Sept. 21: The Players: The 95-Year History of the Community Players of Concord

The Walker Lecture Series is pleased to host the world premiere of a documentary film covering the 95-year history of the city’s own theater company, The Community Players of Concord. The screening and talkback with Players and filmmakers will take place in the historic Concord City Auditorium, where the Community Players produced their first play in 1927.

Sept. 28: Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson

Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson are “Singing the Good Old Songs Again.” Join Gary and Jackie as they share stories and sing their favorite tunes by the likes of Harry Chapin, Jim Croce, John Denver, Bob Dylan, Peter Paul and Mary, Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, the Kingston Trio, and the New Christy Minstrels.

Oct. 5: The Jersey Tenors

This opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with rock and roll hits from Queen, ABBA, Journey, Elton John, Billy Joel and others, along with the songs of Jersey’s finest – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool & the Gang and Whitney Houston.

Oct. 19: Richard Lederer and Bill Shipper: Dances with Words

“Dances with Words” combines the talents of best-selling language author Richard Lederer and folk-singing humorist Bill Shipper. These two sparring punsters will perform Rich’s educational word fun set to Bill’s original music.

Oct. 26: Marlin Darrah: Turkey, Cradle of Civilization

Join the world’s most-traveled filmmaker, Marlin Darrah, to explore Turkey’s 8,000-year history of art, architecture, and archaeology. See Turkey’s most intriguing, alluring and historic sites including idyllic Mediterranean beaches, spice markets, wool and silk carpets, a spectacular 10th century mountaintop Christian monastery and frescoes, the ancient Silk Road, the alluring eastern market city of Erzurum, and the famous Mt. Ararat, where it is said Noah’s Ark came to rest.

Marlin Darrah will be at the City Auditorium for questions and conversation.

Nov. 2: Jane Oneail, Frenemies: The Art World’s Greatest Rivalries

Jane Oneail will examine the ways some of the world’s greatest artists challenged and competed with each other for commissions, sales and status. Learn about rivalries between da Vinci and Michelangelo, Constable and Turner and Matisse and Picasso and decide who history has treated most kindly.

Nov. 30: Granite State (Bell) Ringers

New Hampshire’s own community handbell choir presents A Nutcracker Christmas.

Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Handel’s Messiah, St. Paul’s Church, 22 Centre Street

A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus. (Open rehearsal held Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.)

