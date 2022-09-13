Entertainment for the week of Sept. 15

Live musicSept. 15

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria and Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 16

Raging Rockaholics at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 17

Colin Hart at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

David Newsom at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 18

April Cushman at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Brian Booth at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quintet at Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

The Adventures of Sleepyhead will run Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Bank of NH Stage.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes will run Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

The Walker Lecture Series documentary on the history of The Community Players of Concord will premiere at The Audi on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Walker Lecture Series: Singing the Good Old Songs Again, Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at The Audi

Paula Poundstone will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre KAPOW’s Mr. Wolf by Rajiv Joseph will run Sept. 23 and Sept 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at Bank of NH Stage

