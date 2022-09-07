Book: Marigold and Daisy

Marigold and Daisy

By Andrea Zuill

(32 pages, children’s fiction, 2018)

I didn’t know I had a favorite book involving snails until I discovered Andrea Zuill’s Marigold & Daisy in our Children’s Room.

Marigold is used to being the only girl in her family of snails until Daisy, her younger sister, comes along.

At first, Marigold is excited to have a mini-me, but the shine of a new sibling wears off as that baby sister gets all of the attention from their parents and community.

To top it off, Daisy behaves in unexpected (and unwanted) ways, and Marigold struggles to understand her.

This is a fantastic story for expanding families to connect, address jealousy, and better understand how new members fit in the family.

Ariel Pearson

