Entertainment listings for the week of Sept. 8, 2022

Live music
Sept. 8
Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
Andrew North at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9
Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 10
Hank Osborne at the Contoocook Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dave Talmage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dean Harlem at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Joey Clark at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Jeff Lines at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Paul Driscoll at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Colby Hill Inn from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 13
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15
Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16
Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 17
Mikey G at Contoocook Farmers’ market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
David Newsam at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.
Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Colin Hart at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
April Cushman at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Morgan Clark & Daniel Kassel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Amanda Adams at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Stage shows
Daniel Tosh will be at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage 8 p.m.
Red River Theatres
Marcel the Shell (PG) A filmmaker (Dean Fleischer-Camp) discovers a one-inch, one-eyed mollusk named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) – who has been separated from his community of shells – and turns him into an internet sensation.
Three Thousand Years of Longing (R)While in Istanbul, a solitude-minded professor of literature (Tinda Swinton) innocently releases a djinn (Idris Elba) from a glass vessel – who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
The Good Boss (NR) In Spanish with English subtitles. Wealthy Julio Blanco (Javier Bardem) is a manufacturer of industrial scales who loves public recognition and wants to win a prestigious award for very friendly workplace conditions.