Entertainment listings for the week of Sept. 8, 2022

Live music

Sept. 8

Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

Andrew North at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9

Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 10

Hank Osborne at the Contoocook Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dave Talmage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dean Harlem at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Joey Clark at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Jeff Lines at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Colby Hill Inn from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 13

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15

Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 17

Mikey G at Contoocook Farmers’ market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

David Newsam at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Colin Hart at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Morgan Clark & Daniel Kassel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Daniel Tosh will be at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage 8 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Marcel the Shell (PG) A filmmaker (Dean Fleischer-Camp) discovers a one-inch, one-eyed mollusk named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) – who has been separated from his community of shells – and turns him into an internet sensation.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (R)While in Istanbul, a solitude-minded professor of literature (Tinda Swinton) innocently releases a djinn (Idris Elba) from a glass vessel – who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

The Good Boss (NR) In Spanish with English subtitles. Wealthy Julio Blanco (Javier Bardem) is a manufacturer of industrial scales who loves public recognition and wants to win a prestigious award for very friendly workplace conditions.

