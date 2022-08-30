City news: Wings & Wheels show this month

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

City Council: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Labor Day

All City offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. Trash collection for Monday will be postponed to Tuesday. Collection for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day through Saturday. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Monday.

Wings & Wheels

Wings and Wheels is back at the Concord Municipal Airport on Saturday, Sept. 24! This event includes a variety of aircraft and vehicles on display, interactive exhibits and activities, Academy of Model Aeronautics Demonstrations, and an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter. This family-friendly event is free and supports STEM education thanks to generous sponsors. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks. We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wings and Wheels! More information is available at concordnh.gov/wingsandwheels.

New store has PAYT trash bags

The new Market Basket at 15 Merchants Way in Concord, off of Exit 17, has been added to the list of retailers for the City of Concord’s pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) purple trash bags. Both 15-gallon and 30-gallon trash bags are in stock.

The store is one of 22 locations in Concord that supply PAYT trash bags. A list of all PAYT retailers and more information about the City’s Pay-As-You-Throw Program and solid waste services can be found at concordnh.gov/solidwaste.

