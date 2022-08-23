City news: Pick up an absentee ballot September’s primary

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

City Council: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots for state primary

Absentee ballots for the Sept. 13, 2022, State Primary Election are available from the City Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. September 6, 2022 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

For more information about the upcoming Election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (603) 225-8500 or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Recycling bins

City of Concord recycling bins are back in stock in limited supply. Bins will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the General Services office. Please call General Services at 603-228-2737 to confirm availability. We ask residents to please only take one bin if bins are available. Residents are not required to use City bins for recycling and can use any rigid container or barrel. Please make sure non-City bins are labeled for recycling to ensure proper collection at the curb. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding.

Utility billing phone number

The phone number for water and sewer utility bill payments for the City of Concord has changed to 1-888-312-1873. This number is now active to accept bill payments by credit/debit card or by check. A nominal convenience fee will apply. Please call this number to make any future utility bill payments by phone. Please contact the Utility Billing Office at 603-225-8693 with any questions or concerns.

Splash Pad at White Park

Construction is anticipated to start this week to replace the existing kiddie pool at White Park with a new splash pad. Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division will be working with the H.L. Turner Group and South Shore Gunite Pools & Spas to renovate this space. This will be the fifth pool renovated as part of a multi-year commitment to upgrade all of the City’s community pools. The pool at Merrill Park was the most recently completed renovation, with a public opening ahead of the 2021 summer season.

The new splash pad at White Park will feature dozens of new splash and spray elements, while restoring the pool’s existing beloved elements, including the rain drop, whale, and tumble buckets. Replacing the pool with a splash pad will extend the seasonal usability, require less staffing, and reduce necessary maintenance. This project will include refurbished bathrooms and provide facility improvements, increase ADA inclusivity, improve public safety, increase efficiency, enhance visual appeal, and address concerns of aging components.

Funding for this project was appropriated by City Council as part of the FY 2023 budget. This project invests in the City’s public infrastructure and will create a new space for the community to enjoy for years to come.

Work will continue into the fall and resume in the spring for an anticipated grand opening in 2023.

Drought

Drought conditions intensified this week with severe drought expanding to 23.5% of southern areas of New Hampshire, creeping close to Concord. Concord still remains within a moderate drought, along with 14% of the state. Almost 60% of northern parts of New Hampshire are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while 1.5% of areas at the southern border are now within extreme drought.

Despite receiving some recent rain, precipitation for Concord continues to remain well below average for this time of year. Continued abnormally high temperatures last week assisted in intensifying conditions.

Water production at the City’s Water Treatment Facility has increased to 6.0 MGD (million gallons per day) with spikes in consumption now up to 6.5 MGD on hotter days due to increased irrigation and outdoor water use driven by drought conditions.

Some municipalities and community water systems are implementing voluntary or mandatory outdoor water use restrictions. Currently, there are no water restrictions in place for Concord, as water supply levels at Penacook Lake remain decent (check concordnh.gov/conservation for updates). However, water conservation is strongly encouraged.

Please use water wisely. Be mindful of your water use, especially outdoors. Concord’s water supply is healthy, but we advise water customers to conserve use as a proactive measure to manage our water resource. Simple ways to conserve water include minimizing irrigation and lawn watering, and inspecting systems for water leaks. Practice watering at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering when it rains.

