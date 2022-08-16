Catch a free concert before summer ends

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Community concerts

Mike Gallant: Sunday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. at Merrimack Lodge at White Park

Freese Brothers Band: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. in Eagle Square

The Rebel Collective: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. in Eagle Square

Shana Stack Band: Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. in Eagle Square

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

City Council: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Parking tickets

Effective Aug. 12, only one processing fee will be applied when paying a parking ticket online, regardless of the number of citations paid. Full information about the City of Concord’s parking is available at concordnh.gov/parking.

Recycling bin supply

City of Concord recycling bins are back in stock in limited supply. Bins will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the General Services office. Please call General Services at 603-228-2737 to confirm availability. We ask residents to please only take one bin if bins are available. Residents are not required to use City bins for recycling and can use any rigid container or barrel. Please make sure non-City bins are labeled for recycling to ensure proper collection at the curb. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding.

New number for utility payments

The phone number for water and sewer utility bill payments for the City of Concord: 1-888-312-1873. This number is now active to accept bill payments by credit/debit card or by check. A nominal convenience fee will apply. Please call this number to make any future utility bill payments by phone. Please contact the Utility Billing Office at 603-225-8693 with any questions or concerns.

Drought conditions

Drought conditions improved slightly last week for northern New Hampshire with moderate drought improving to abnormally dry conditions in some areas. Concord remains within moderate drought along with 26% of the state. Thirteen percent of southeastern areas remain in severe drought, while almost 60% of the state is abnormally dry. Precipitation for Concord remains below average for this time of year and more rain is needed to improve conditions.

Water production at the City’s Water Treatment Facility has increased to 6.0 MGD (million gallons per day) with spikes in consumption now up to 6.5 MGD on hotter days due to increased irrigation and outdoor water use driven by drought conditions.

Some municipalities and community water systems are implementing voluntary or mandatory outdoor water use restrictions. Currently, there are no water restrictions in place for Concord as water supply levels at Penacook Lake remain decent (check concordnh.gov/conservation for updates). However, water conservation is strongly encouraged.

Please use water wisely. Be mindful of your water use, especially outdoors. Concord’s water supply is healthy, but we advise water customers to conserve use as a proactive measure to manage our water resource. Simple ways to conserve water include minimizing irrigation and lawn watering, and inspecting systems for water leaks. Practice watering at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering when it rains.

Merrimack River Trail Triathlon

The much-loved Merrimack River Trail Triathlon is back and will be held this year on Sept. 11, with events kicking off at 1 p.m.

The triathlon will be a 4K bike, 2K paddle, and 3K run, with all legs beginning and ending at the same spot (behind 6 Loudon Road in Concord). The shorter distances and scenic, safe course loops are intended to bring out all levels of athletes and their friends! For the tenacious, younger athletes among us, there’ll be a mini fun run through the corn stalks!

More details can be found at mrgt.org/triathlon.

White Park pond

Last week, parks staff worked alongside Solitude Lake Management to cut the lotus plant growing in the White Park Pond. This cutting will not remove the plant from the pond but will help control it. The company will be back in October to cut again prior to winter operations. To learn more about the Lotus plant at White Park Pond, visit concordnh.gov/1896/White-Park-Pond.

Related Posts