Bulletin board

Doggie mystery

Spencer Quinn returns to Gibson’s Bookstore with the 13th offering from his extremely unreliable (but lovable) canine narrator, in Bark to the Future! This author talk will be held on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The 13th Chet & Bernie mystery, has Bernie investigating his own past, all the way back to high school, and discovering that all is not as it seemed. Free and open to the public. If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Bark to the Future may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Jazz sanctuary

A flower from a child, a game-winning home run by the Red Sox, or an awe-inspiring sunset can each bring a spontaneous auditory response – a joyful noise. Music is a “joyful noise” that cuts across time and culture – scientists even think it’s hard-wired in the brain! Jazz Sanctuary will “Make a Joyful Noise” this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church’s new home – Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. in Concord. The inspiration for the service comes from the popular 100th Psalm, as Spirituals and Jazz will be sung by Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and the Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Joey Placenti (saxes, flute, and vocals). Jock Irvine (bass), Chuck Booth and Ed Raczka (drums), and Tim Wildman (keyboard). All who gather can make a joyful nose as well by singing along with well-known Spirituals or joining in on the Conversational Time that focuses on the spirit of the joy-response. The Jazz Set begins at 2:30 with the Jazz Worship Experience at 3 p.m. There is no admission, and all are welcome wherever you are and because of who you are on your life’s journey.

Free concert

As part of Avaloch Farm Music Institute’s community outreach program, a free concert has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the United Church of Penacook. The Ted Babcock Consort, a classical crossover ensemble of vibraphone, marimba, piano, guitar and bass, will perform. Additional information about Ted Babcock can be found at tedbabcock.com Directions to the church are available at ucpnh.org

