Kimball Jenkins to unveil new mural

Kimball Jenkins is a proud partner with My turn presenting a first-of-its-kind mural experience.

A group of 15 young artists from Manchester, Concord and Franklin have come together to create a creative placemaking installation to show economic ideals encompassing culture, inclusivity and equality through a six-week intensive curriculum under the tutelage of Richard Haynes and other noble artists, facilitators, community organizers. Throughout the six weeks, conversations were held regarding experiences, communities, economic backgrounds.

The interns had highs and lows, water fights, and shared visions of the future for their New Hampshire. The process of creating a safe space for young adults to challenge themselves further through dynamic and unique experiences yielded exceptional results in allotting spaces for each participant to establish their boundaries, share their inner nerds and manifesting their autonomies and work professionalism.

On Aug. 18, there will be an opening reception for “The Colors of Change” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kimball Jenkins to view their work.

This event is open to everyone, all backgrounds and cultures are encouraged to attend. It will feature live music and light fare from local vendors.

Related Posts