Entertainment for the week of Aug. 11, 2022

Live music

Aug. 11

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m.

Senie Hunt Project at the Contoocook Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Club Soda at Eagle Square from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Just Sayin Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Josh Foster at the Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ariel Strasser and Ken Budka at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dopamine at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Aug. 13

TBD at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 8 p.m.

Eyes of Age at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Eric Lindberg from 10 a.m. to noon and Zak Trojano from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm

Brad Myrick at Two Villages Art Society from noon to 2 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Joel Begin at the Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cat Faulkner Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Crazy Steve Jam from 1 to 5 p.m. and Ryan Chapman Dark Acoustic from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

80s Dance Party with DJ Susan Esthera at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Aug. 14

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Scott King from 10 a.m. to noon, Lucas Gallo from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Amanda Adams from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brookford Farm

Colin Hart at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 16

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

Lucas Gallo at the Concord Courtyard Marriott from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Red Road House Band from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Aug. 20

4 R Souls at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Carrie and the Wingmen at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Brad Myrick from 10 a.m. to noon, Rebecca Turmel from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Joel Begin from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm.

Joel Cage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m. and Joey Clark from 7 to 10 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Hallorans at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

John Farese Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Kid Pinky from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Aug. 21

Mystical Magic at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman from 10 a.m. to noon, John McArthur from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Sam Hmmerman from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm

Kimayo at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Stage shows

Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre on Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bubble Boy will run through Aug. 14 at the Hatbox Theatre with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Based on the film of the same name starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Bubble Boy tells the story of Jimmy Livingston, a Palmdale teen with an immune deficiency that has confined him to life sequestered alone in a plastic bubble with his mother. That is until Chloe Molinski moves to town.

The Great Atlantic Pacific Shakespeare Company will run Aug. 19 to 28 at the Hatbox Theatre with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company’s co-founders and biggest stars, and erstwhile lovers, Biron and Rose, struggle to maintain focus. Biron can’t get past the death of his wife two years earlier – a death he is convinced he caused by having an affair with Rose. He has taken refuge in religion, making regular retreats to a nearby monastery and the dubious ministrations of the enigmatic Brother Rene. Tired of waiting for Biron, Rose has found a retreat of her own on a Caribbean yacht with a smarmy lawyer. Can Rose and Biron work out their differences – or will their bickering mean the end of “The Great A&P”?

Red River Theatres

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) A widowed British cleaning lady (Lesley Manville), currently feeling down about life, ambitiously decides to treat herself to an elegant, expensive dress from the House of Dior.

Where the Crawdads Sing (NA) Abandoned by her family, a resourceful six-year-old (Jojo Regina) raises herself in the isolated marshlands near a North Carolina community.

Fire of Love (PG) In English and French (with subtitles)A globe-trotting married couple, Maurice and Katia Krafft, were obsessed with volcanoes (and each other), regularly risking their lives to photograph (in a very professional manner) some of nature’s most wondrous sights.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG) A filmmaker (Dean Fleischer-Camp) discovers a one-inch, one-eyed mollusk named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) – who has been separated from his community of shells – and turns him into an internet sensation.

View showtimes at redrivertheatres.org.

