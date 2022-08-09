CYPN: Moore happy to make more connections

Diana Moore

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Diana Moore. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I’m the Director of Healthy Living at the Granite YMCA Concord Branch.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I manage the group exercise and personal training programs as well as nutrition at the Y. I teach yoga, barre, indoor cycling, mat Pilates, and sub just about everything! Currently, I’m also working to build up the arts and humanities offerings at our branch. I previously owned a yoga studio and art gallery in Hooksett that I had to close in 2021 due to the pandemic. During the time I had the business, I developed relationships with a lot of wonderful local artists.

This added more connections to the network of creative peers I met in 2018, while completing a year of graduate work in photography. I’m a fine art photographer focusing on nature photography and abstracts within nature. (You can find my work on Instagram @dianamoorephotography!)

I’m also a writer and recently completed an MFA in creative writing. I have drafts of two novels that I am hoping to publish in the near future. I’m looking forward to combining my health and wellness background with my artistic nature to cultivate creativity and healthy living in the Concord community.

What do you like to do for fun? I love the outdoors, and it just doesn’t get any better than here in New Hampshire. I’m a transplant to New Hampshire from Philadelphia, and I’ve also lived in Indiana, Kentucky, and South Florida. This is my favorite place so far. I’m in love with the White Mountains and the natural world of New England. I enjoy kayaking, hiking, backpacking, cycling, bikepacking, running, and backcountry XC skiing with my girlfriend and 16-year-old son.

Last book you’ve read? The last book I read was The Book of Life, by Deborah Harkness. It’s the third book in her All Souls Series, and it totally rocks! I’m a sucker for paranormal romance.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? CYPN is a fun and active group. Being a part of CYPN has given me the opportunity to meet some truly amazing and talented people right here in Concord.

What organizations are you involved with? Other than the relationships I’ve been building with fantastic local organizations like Kimball Jenkins (a local art school and historic estate) and the Concord Police Department, I have recently joined the board of advisors for the New Hampshire chapter of Best Buddies International. Their chapter headquarters is right here in Concord, and I love the work they do to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I help out with the Friendship Walk in June and the Champion of the Year in November. I love being a part of their citizen friendship program, where you are matched with a buddy. My buddy, Chelsea, represented New Hampshire as our only female powerlifter in the Special Olympics this past June. I was so proud of her!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I’ve traveled extensively through the U.S. and Europe and recently returned from a two-week writing residency in Barcelona, Spain, which was fabulous! The food, the art, the history: It was an incredible experience. High up on my list of other places to go is Iceland. The natural beauty from hot springs to waterfalls to wildlife call to the photographer and the adventurer in me. You can find out more about my travels and outdoor adventures on Instagram @ladyofthewildwoods.

