Bulletin board for Aug. 11, 2022

Old is new

Virginia Chamlee visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about how to shop for affordable vintage home decor and how to style it in a modern home, with her new book Big Thrift Energy: The Art and Thrill of Finding Vintage Treasures – Plus Tips for Making Old Feel New. Concord is home to several antique stores and thrift stores, and New England is prime country for accidentally discovering treasures stuffed in the back of your barn, attic, or basement, or stumbled upon at a garage sale.

Chamlee is a writer for People magazine who has spent more than a decade collecting and selling vintage wares. Her home has been featured on Apartment Therapy and Design*Sponge and her written work has been featured in Buzzfeed, Bustle, Byrdie, and other outlets. Her artwork is available via Chairish, Anthroplogie, and Artfully Walls.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of Big Thrift Energy may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. Personalization requests may be put in the order comments.

Trilogy continues

R.A. Salvatore returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. to present his newest novel, Glacier’s Edge! This is the follow-up to Starlight Enclave, and the thrilling second novel in his newest trilogy, the Way of the Drow.

Thirty-four years ago, R. A. Salvatore created the character of Drizzt Do’Urden, the dark elf who has withstood the test of time to stand today as an icon in the fantasy genre. With his work in the Forgotten Realms, the Crimson Shadow, the DemonWars Saga, and other series, Salvatore has sold more than 30 million books worldwide and has appeared on the New York Times bestseller list more than two dozen times. He considers writing to be his personal journey, but still, he’s quite pleased that so many are walking the road beside him! Salvatore lives in Massachusetts with his wife and their two dogs. He still plays softball for his team, Clan Battlehammer, and enjoys his weekly DemonWars: Reformation RPG and Dungeons & Dragons 5e games.

Glacier’s Edge expands the Forgotten Realms through the adventures of Drizzt, Catti-brie, Jarlaxle, Artemis Entreri, and Zaknefein … and a society of drow unlike one any elf from Menzoberranzan could possibly imagine. The series has already earned a glowing starred review from Kirkus Reviews and is poised to be a great addition to the world of the Forgotten Realms.

Free and open to the public.

Poetry event

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire is back on Aug. 17. Visit Gibson’s Bookstore from 4:30 to 6 p.m. as we step back into verse. We’re starting the evening with a reading from poet Jennifer Jean, followed by a poetry open mic. Bring your favorite poem to read, or something you’ve been working on, or come with appreciative ears to listen! Tell a friend, as we seek to regrow our poetry community meetings in New Hampshire and at Gibson’s.

Jennifer Jean’s forthcoming poetry collection is VOZ (Lily Books). Other collections include The Fool (Big Table), and Object Lesson (Lily Books) which explores sex-trafficking and objectification in America. She’s also released the teaching resource Object Lesson: a Guide to Writing Poetry (Lily Books). Her poetry, prose, and co-translations have appeared in Poetry Magazine, Rattle, The Common, On the Seawall, Waxwing, Terrain, and as an Academy of American Poets “Poem-a-Day.” She’s been awarded fellowships from the Kenyon Review Writers Workshop, Disquiet/Dzanc Books, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council; as well, she received an Ambassador for Peace Award from the Women’s Federation for World Peace. Jennifer curates and hosts the popular Wilder Words reading series, and she edits poetry for Talking Writing and translations for Consequence Forum. As an arts administrator, she’s an organizer for the Her Story Is collective which fosters collaborations between Iraqi and American women artists and she’s the program manager of 24PearlStreet, the Fine Arts Work Center’s online writing program.

All are welcome, newcomers are encouraged. This event is free and open to the public.

