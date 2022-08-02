Entertainment listings for the week of Aug. 4, 2022

Live music

Aug. 4

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria in Concord from 6 to 9 p.m.

TBA at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 5

Dusty Gray at the Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Senie Hunt at the League of N.H. Craftsmen Fair

Amanda Adama at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Lindberg Duo at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quadraphonics at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7 p.m.

Aug. 6

Brian Booth at the Contoocook Farms Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mikey G at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

John Farese Acoustic Jam at 2 p.m. and Ken Clark at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Aug. 7

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company, 1 to 4 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ryam Williamson at Over The Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 2 p.m.

Aug. 9

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at the Concord Courtyard Marriott at 5 p.m.

Stage shows

Bubble Boy the Musical will be stage at the Hatbox Theatre from Aug. 5 to 14. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. hatboxnh.com

The Community Players of Concord Children’s Theatre will present Peter Pan Jr. on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Impact Theatre will present “Jack and the Beanstalk” on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage.

Ballet Misha will perform “A Midsummer Night Dream” on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets: $25 to $35 and are available by calling 603-668-4196 or online at BalletMisha.com.

Northeastern Ballet will stage “Swan Lake” on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Red River Theatres

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) A widowed British cleaning lady (Lesley Manville), currently feeling down about life, ambitiously decides to treat herself to an elegant, expensive dress from the House of Dior.

Where the Crawdads Sing (NA) Abandoned by her family, a resourceful six-year-old (Jojo Regina) raises herself in the isolated marshlands of North Carolina.

For schedule or tickets, visit redrivertheatres.org.

