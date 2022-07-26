Concord Police Department will be among those participating in the 2022 National Night Out. Concord’s event will be Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rollins Park.

National Night Out is America’s night out against crime. This will be the 38th annual night out in the United States.

Activities planned for Rollins Park include food, music, bike safety, contests, youth activities, Touch-A-Truck, rock climbing walls, informational displays and more.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals.

