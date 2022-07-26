‘Bubble Boy’ staged at Hatbox Theatre

Dive In Productions rehearses Bubble Boy the Musical. Dive In Productions rehearses Bubble Boy the Musical. Dive In Productions rehearses Bubble Boy the Musical.

Dive In Productions is proud to present Bubble Boy the Musical at the Hatbox Theatre from Aug. 5 to 14.

From the creative team behind the cult classic movie Bubble Boy, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio take audiences back to early 2000s Palmdale, Florida, and the home of our Bubble Boy, Jimmy Livingston. Born with no immune system, Jimmy’s entire life has been spent behind the plastic walls of his bubble room with no one for company besides his overbearing mother and silent father. That is until the rebellious Chloe moves into the house next door and into Jimmy’s heart. When the sterilized walls separating the pair become too much for Chloe, she accepts a marriage proposal from rockstar wannabe, Mark and it is up to Jimmy to stop the wedding. Donning a homemade bubble suit, Jimmy takes to the open road to travel 3,000 miles for love encountering cults, biker gangs, dead cows, and the always impending fear of germs and his mother.

“More than anything, Bubble Boy is a show about love,” said Director Jordan Formichelli. “And love makes people do wild and funny things. Audiences should be ready to laugh alongside our all-star cast as they take one another through a journey to find love before it’s too late.”

Dive In Production’s presentation of Bubble Boy the Musical features performances by Joel Michael King, Haley Devalliere, Karissa Vincent, Eric Roy, Jeremy Toussaint, Tyler Butt, Christine Tardif, Nick Allen, Victoria Doughty, and Chynna Potts. The production team behind the magic includes Jordan Formichelli, Tim Goss, and Marina Altschiller-Gannon.

Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to “Dive In” and take a chance at something new.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, $22 for members, seniors and students and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.

