Bulletin board: Bookish events

Paperback party

Sarah McCraw Crow is a beloved customer at Gibson’s Bookstore, and they are thrilled to host a paperback release party for her novel The Wrong Kind of Woman on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. The pandemic stole the hardcover release party, pushing it to virtual, and they are taking back the joy by hosting an in-store celebration for the paperback.

Told through alternating perspectives, The Wrong Kind of Woman is an engrossing story about finding the strength to forge new paths, beautifully woven against the rapid changes of the early ’70s.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of The Wrong Kind of Woman may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Mysterious books

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to welcome back to the store mystery authors Paula Munier (writer of the Mercy Carr mystery series) and Sarah Stewart Taylor (writer of the Maggie D’Arcy mystery series) on July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Bestselling author Paula Munier’s fourth Mercy Carr mystery, finds Mercy and her canine companion Elvis at a deadly Vermont wedding.

In The Drowning Sea, Sarah Stewart Taylor returns to the critically acclaimed world of Maggie D’arcy with another atmospheric mystery so vivid readers will smell the salt in the air and hear the wind on the cliffs.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of these authors’ books may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. Put your personalization requests in the order comments at checkout!

Poetry open mic

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire is back with an event July 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore. They will start the evening with a reading from poet Sam DeFlitch, followed by a poetry open mic. Bring your favorite poem to read, or something you’ve been working on, or come with appreciative ears to listen! Tell a friend, as we seek to regrow our poetry community in New Hampshire. ll are welcome, newcomers are encouraged. This event is free and open to the public.

