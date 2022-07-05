Entertainment listings the week of July 7, 2022

Live Music

July 7

TBA at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Lamont Smooth and Matt Poirier at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

July 8

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company at 4:30 p.m.

Decatur Creek at Shara Vineyards at 6 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

July 9

Retro Rewind Dance Night will be at the Bank of N.H. at 8 p.m.

The Hallorans at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

April Cushman Duo from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and River Sang Wild from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the N.H. Brewers Festival in Concord

Mary Fagan at Over The Moon Farmstead at 2 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

The Cat Faulkner Duo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

Crazy Steve Jam at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

July 10

Ariel Strasser at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Jacob McCurdy at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

July 12

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

July 13

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Matt the Sax at Concord’s Courtyard Marriott from 5 to 7 p.m.

July 14

Ariel Strasser at the Contoocook Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 p.m.

Craig Jaster at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Marc Berger and Ride at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

July 15

Dwayne Haggins at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

April Cushman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 16

Paul Gormley at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ali T at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lucas Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

July 17

Old Tom at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Gurshin & Luff at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Stage shows

RB Productions will present “RENT” school edition on July 8 and July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Then, they will showcase “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” on July 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., also at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

RB Production will stage “Winnie the Pooh Kids” oon July 16 at noon at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Impact Theatre will present “Lost in Wonderland” on July 12 at 10 a.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage

Into the Woods will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from July 8 to 17 on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. As the result of the curse of a wicked old witch, a baker and his wife are childless. With only three days to undo the curse, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell. During their journey, they meet Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack, each one on a quest. Tickets and more information at hatboxnh.com

Discovering Magic will be held at the Hatbox Theatre on July 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Elvis (PG-13)

The Forgiven (R)

