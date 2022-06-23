This week in Concord history

June 23, 1823: The New Hampshire Historical Society, formed earlier in the year in Portsmouth, moves to Concord. It will occupy a room in the State House for three years before moving to North Main Street near Ferry Street.

June 23, 1785: A committee is appointed to lay out Main Street in Concord. A final report won’t be drafted until 1798.

June 24, 2002: The state Supreme Court, casting aside partisan politics and assuming a key legislative, redraws the state Senate’s political map for the first time in New Hampshire history.

June 24, 2001: Paul Choiniere of Shelburne, Vt., wins the Audi-Mount Washington Hillclimb. Driving a Hyundai Tiburon, Choiniere completes the 7.4-mile ascent in a course record 4 minutes, 59.73 seconds.

June 24, 1993: Residents who use Concord’s buses, pools and libraries pack a public hearing to testify against proposed budget cuts. “I’m a little bit disturbed that the quality of life seems to be attacked every time we talk about budget cuts,” says Richard Croak.

June 25, 2003: The Penacook Historical Society holds an open house for the Rolfe barn, a 200-year-old building that the group had fought to save for months. The event gives many supporters their first peek at the property.

June 25, 1729: The proprietors of Penacook appoint a committee to find and hire a permanent Congregational minister for the settlement. The minister will be paid 100 pounds a year out of the proprietors’ treasury. A year later, the proprietors will hire the Rev. Timothy Walker for the job.

June 25, 1774: The ship Grosvenor anchors in Portsmouth harbor. Twenty-seven chests of Bohea tea are quietly unloaded and stored in a warehouse. When the leaders of a boycott on tea imported from Britain learn of its presence, they will call a town meeting. A committee appointed by townspeople will negotiate the tea’s return to the Grosvenor, which will take it – at the

June 25, 1964: State Parks Director Russell Tobey urges the state to get rid of the Cog Railroad and ban autos from the summit of Mount Washington. “It should be a place for people, not cars, huffing trains and dirty, dingy railroad stations,” he says. It’s an argument he will lose.

June 26, 2003: Matt Bonner, who led the Concord High basketball team to three straight state championships before evolving into a star at the University of Florida, realizes a lifelong dream when he’s selected in the NBA Draft. Initially drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round, he’s soon traded to the Toronto Raptors.

June 26, 2001: Summer is well under way, but there’s still school in Gilmanton. Thanks to eight snow cancellations, the district, which had been scheduled to wrap up classes on June 15, finishes up its school year today.

June 26, 1855: The Legislature incorporates St. Paul’s School. The first student body: three boys from Boston.

June 26, 1741: John Langdon is born in Portsmouth. He will be one of the state’s leaders in the American Revolution, serving as a member of the Continental Congress and, after the war, as a delegate to the convention that drafts the U.S. Constitution. He will later be a U.S. senator.

